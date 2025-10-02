THE ABC’S OF COMMUTING: UNI EDITION

School’s back for the fall semester, which means cozy knit sweaters, hot coffee, and apple cider doughnuts are back! It also means that you are likely procrastinating your readings for that one class, or you just remembered that you still need to get notes from your friend for that other lecture. As I try to soak in the last fall semester I’ll have here (the best season at McMaster in my opinion), I see four years of growth, change, and a lot of adapting.
As a commuter, I had to find my own way to perfect what uni life looked like for me, because frankly, it is different from what people who live on/near campus might experience. Here are a few ways in which I tailored my student commuter life to be one that I could enjoy to the fullest.
- Schedule, schedule, schedule.
-
Building a schedule you like is really important as a commuter. In my first year, I thought that I would want to be on campus every day of the work week, but after some time I realized that this isn’t what works best for me. This is different for everyone! I found that my friends that live on or near campus would create their schedule to have classes everyday because it encouraged them to study in the library or hangout with friends after or in between their lectures.
Being a commuter, I found it very inefficient to have my classes spread across the full week. By choosing courses that gave me a day off during the week, I could dedicate that full day to studying. Learning your optimal times to spend on campus can be really helpful. Finding this balance can make your whole experience on and off campus a lot more enjoyable.
- Spend time on campus not doing schoolwork.
-
Although it may sound a little counterintuitive, I enjoy hanging out on campus without it being all about academics. McMaster is a beautiful campus. Going for a short walk as the leaves softly crunch beneath you, or enjoying the greenhouse, are easy ways to hang out with friends (or just yourself) without making campus feel like it’s only for studying or lectures.
- Find a club!
-
Find a group of people that do something you’re interested in! In first and second year I felt quite removed from the whole student life because I wasn’t involved in any extracurricular activities and didn’t live on campus- which meant I rarely spent time at school not doing schoolwork.
Finding a club or team to join is an easy and fun way to meet new people (which can be hard as a commuter) and do something you’re passionate about!