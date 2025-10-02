THE ABC’S OF COMMUTING: UNI EDITION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School’s back for the fall semester, which means cozy knit sweaters, hot coffee, and apple cider doughnuts are back! It also means that you are likely procrastinating your readings for that one class, or you just remembered that you still need to get notes from your friend for that other lecture. As I try to soak in the last fall semester I’ll have here (the best season at McMaster in my opinion), I see four years of growth, change, and a lot of adapting.

As a commuter, I had to find my own way to perfect what uni life looked like for me, because frankly, it is different from what people who live on/near campus might experience. Here are a few ways in which I tailored my student commuter life to be one that I could enjoy to the fullest.