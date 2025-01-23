This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Speaking as someone who has lived in Canada for all 21 years of their life, I can say with the utmost certainty: Canadian winters generally tend to suck.

Despite the joys of the holiday season and having a birthday in February, winter still ranks as my least favourite season. Plus, let’s be real, we’re in the second half of the school year, the holidays are never long enough and now we’re expected to function at full capacity for another 4 months. Getting back into the swing of your school routine is never easy, much less when the sun starts to set by the time your 4:30 class is over.

That’s not to say there aren’t ways to combat these winter blues. My many years of experience have led to me developing some strategies to ensure I retain my sanity by the time spring rolls around. So come along for the ride as we go through the ways I keep warm and hopeful during these treacherous times!

Layer Up

As all my friends can attest to, once snow hits the ground, I will never leave the house without my leg warmers. Sometimes just a winter coat doesn’t cut it once we start dipping into the negatives. Wear a pair of leggings under your jeans or try your hand at t-shirt layering! Who says you can’t be warm and stylish?

Sip on a warm drink

This seems like one of the most obvious tips I could give you, but it remains undoubtedly true. Listen, I like my iced coffee as much as the next person but during the winter while sitting or studying for long periods, it tends to get a little chilly. This situation can be easily avoided if you have a nice cup of tea, coffee or even hot chocolate! Something I love doing is adding hot chocolate mix to my drip coffee, a mocha on a budget if you will.

Get Yourself Some Sunshine… or Buy Yourself Some

Again another pretty obvious but one that’s often overlooked. It’s no secret that we tend to spend less time outside and some days don’t even get to see the sun at all. This can often lead to Vitamin D deficiencies1 and can affect our moods and energy levels due to what’s commonly referred to as Seasonal Affective Disorder.2 Going on short walks when there is sun out tends to help keep me sane. Unfortunately, it can also be hard to get outside in the weather, so I’ve also invested in a light therapy lamp3 or my late-night at-home study sessions as they tend to help with my moods as well!

Perfect the practice of cozy

While winter is not necessarily cozy, cozy is a vibe you can curate in your very own home. After a long day on campus, taking the extra time to curate a cozy atmosphere for you to hang out or study in makes all the difference. Whether you put on your fuzzy socks, light that candle your aunt got you or you grab your favourite blanket, take the extra time to make yourself comfortable. I find that it’s nourishing for my soul and helps put me at ease.

See your friends!

Something I struggle with during the winter is getting out of the house for anything other than school or work. Looking at the grey slush-filled streets doesn’t inspire much willingness to do so. However, shocker, spending time with the people you love is good for your mental health!4 You might not want to at first, but dragging yourself out of bed to see your friends does wonders for remaining hopeful and joyful as winter drags on. Plus, take the excuse to doll yourself up a little. This is also really helpful in feeling like a fully functioning adult.

With my knowledge imparted, I hope you are able to enjoy these Canadian winters just a little bit more. Good luck out there and stay warm!

