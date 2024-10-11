This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

While the start of a new semester can mean a lot of things, more often than not we choose to distract ourselves with our silly campus crushes instead of facing the reality of our course loads. And I’m all for it! They can lighten up your day and even make it easier to convince yourself to attend that one class that you desperately can’t seem to lock into.

Whether you’re consulting the group chat on the perfect way to approach them or have resigned yourself to a semester full of wistful longing, this list of songs is sure to help keep your delusions alive.