This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article was edited by Kyra Brendenhof

A couple of days after Halloweekend, my friends and I were having a debrief about how we thought the weekend went, what happened, what we missed out on, and what we wished had happened. A lot of the conversations revolved around the hilarious, interesting, and unique interactions we had with strangers. This debrief got me thinking: isn’t this what life is all about? Experiences, but what do those experiences consist of? Most of them are just small conversations. As I reflected on the people sitting in the room with me during our debrief, I came to a realization: the community I had built around me began with something as simple as small talk. One friend, whom I approached in my first-year accounting class by simply asking her name, is now someone I call my roommate. Another friend, whom I sparked a conversation with out of curiosity by asking where she got her jewelry, is now someone I share jewelry, clothes, secrets, and countless memories with. And then there is my other friend, whom I had only known for two weeks when I randomly started asking her silly questions about her family as we wandered through the campus store, who is now someone I can ask absolutely anything without ever feeling silly or judged. Looking back, I can’t help but wonder: if I had never initiated these seemingly insignificant conversations, would I be sitting in this room today, sharing stories, laughter, and reflections with the little university community I now call my own?

In this day and age, we are being accustomed to the digital world, and I believe we are forgetting the importance and depth of human connection. The quality of a human connection, big or small, can significantly impact your life by increasing fulfillment and quality of life, something you may not be able to find in a phone. Although I understand and participate in deep conversations, sometimes the most unnoticed ones leave the greatest impact. Think about it: how many times have you had a brief interaction with someone where they might have complimented your hair, shared a fun fact, or given you a small piece of advice you might’ve needed? Once you start to reflect, you realize it happens more often than you think. This Halloween, my friend and I made it our goal that we would have the most random conversations at our house party with strangers. And, we did. While we greeted people, we would ask them silly questions, which would lead to bigger conversations, ultimately giving us inside jokes we use now. Although these interactions may seem trivial, they are so important because I have noticed that as I get older, the things I feel the most gut-wrenching nostalgia towards are the moments, more specifically the conversations I had with family, friends, and strangers that felt so small and unserious in my life. I believe that is because we often forget to relax or how unserious life is until we have that one conversation that leaves us feeling fulfilled, reminding us that the sense of completeness we are constantly searching for can be found in the simplest of moments, perhaps even in something as small as a stranger complimenting us as we walk down the street.

I grew up in Scarborough, in a tiny apartment that made me yearn for a neighbourhood where I could have friendly conversations on the porch. My perception was that I could not be a part of a community if I did not live in a house or an interactive neighbourhood. I was proven wrong at such a young age. During my elementary school years, I’d observe my mother having small conversations with other parents in the elevator that led to a community that extended to the buildings across from me. I remember the parents built a community together for us children, in which they would plan events for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Diwali, Eid, and Canada Day. Some would be hosted in apartments, sometimes even my own, while others in a party hall or something as simple as a park. Some of my most fond childhood memories that I cannot imagine growing up without have me thinking: would that have happened if my mother did not engage in small talk?

Although I don’t think I have mastered small talk, I do think that working on it has helped me to build connections, as I shared earlier that most of my friendships started because I engaged in conversation. I started by either giving a compliment or asking a question. If you’re looking to become more comfortable with small talk, my advice is to start small. Compliment someone, ask a question, or comment on something you both have in common. Not every conversation will turn into a friendship, and that’s okay. Sometimes, you’ll walk away with a funny story or simply the confidence to start another conversation. Either way, there’s something to gain from putting yourself out there.