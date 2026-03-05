PAPER CUTS TO THE HEART

My favourite thing about reading is getting so invested in a story, or a group of characters, that every emotion they feel seems like my own. Their grief sits heavy in my chest, their joy feels electric, and their heartbreak lingers long after I have turned the final page.
That is the magic of reading for me: the ability to step into lives that aren’t mine and experience emotions that feel undeniably real. It allows me to quietly reflect on and reshape how I see my own life and the world around me. The stories that stay with me aren’t always the happiest ones, but the ones that make me feel.
So, in honour of books that have made me feel beyond imagination, here are a few recommendations, along with what I loved most about them, as well as a quote from each to maybe persuade you to give them a shot.
- . A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman
-
“People said Ove saw the world in black and white. But she was colour. All the colour he had.”Fredrik Backman
At first glance, Ove is the grumpy old man next door—the kind who complains about parking violations and resents anyone stepping on his perfectly swept path. But beneath that prickly exterior lies a story of grief, love, and quiet devotion. What I loved most about this book was how beautifully and gently it peeled back Ove’s layers. It’s both heart-wrenching and heartwarming all at the same time, showing how community and connection can slowly bring someone back to life.
I laughed out loud, even shed a tear or two, and finished it feeling bittersweet about all that had been lost and gained throughout.
- . The Book Thief by Marcus Zusak
-
“Write. In my religion we’re taught that every living thing, every leaf, every bird, is only alive because it contains the secret word for life. That’s the only difference between us and a lump of clay. A word. Words are life, Liesel.”Marcus Zusak
Set in Nazi Germany and narrated by Death himself, this novel follows Liesel Meminger, a girl sent to live with foster parents after her brother dies and her mother disappears, who finds solace in stealing—and sharing—books. She begins a relationship with words that sustain her through the horrors surrounding her, including the dangerous decision to hide a Jewish man, Max, in her basement. What gives the story its emotional depth are the relationships that she forms: Hans Hubermann, her foster father, with his gentle patience and accordion music, becomes her safe place as he teaches her to read; her foster mother Rosa’s sharp tongue conceals a fierce, unwavering love; and Max, hidden beneath their home, becomes her closest confidant, bonding with her through shared nightmares and the quiet power of storytelling.
Apart from the characters, the writing itself, being both lyrical and haunting, makes the novel even more powerful in its message. There is humour and warmth woven through the darkness, alongside a powerful exploration of how words can both wound and save.
- . The Sword of Kaigen by M. L. Wang
-
“A decade later, a fifteen-year-old Hiroshi would become known as the youngest swordsman ever to master the Whispering Blade. What the world would never know, was that he was the second youngest.”M. L. Wang
With echoes of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” in its elemental magic and warrior society, this book begins with a sense of nostalgia before turning devastatingly serious. Both Misaki and her son, Mamoru, stand at its heart. Mamoru’s coming-of-age is shaped by loyalty, idealism, and the crushing weight of expectation, while Misaki must confront the power she buried in choosing the life she built.
Just as powerful are the relationships that drive them: a strained marriage built on duty and silence, a father-son bond defined by legacy and pressure, and most heartbreakingly, the fierce love between mother and son as their world fractures. The action and battle sequences in this book are breathtaking, but it’s the emotional devastation that truly defines it. Every battle carries consequence, every loss lingers, and it’s breathtaking and brutal all at once.
- . Sunrise On the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
-
“But I can’t say I have no future, because I know that every year for my birthday, I will get a new pair of tributes, one girl and one boy, to mentor to their deaths. Another sunrise on the reaping.”Suzanne Collins
Every book set in the world of “The Hunger Games” hits hard, but Haymitch’s story was something else entirely. Knowing the man he becomes, cynical and drowning in ghosts, makes watching his younger self step into the arena almost unbearable. The parallels to Katniss’s story are woven so cleverly throughout that it feels like the past and future are constantly echoing each other. What struck me the most was the inevitability of it all. You see the pieces falling into place long before they land, and yet it doesn’t soften the blow. There’s a certain cruelty in seeing hope spark in someone when you already know how much will be taken from them, and it’s devastating in a quiet, lingering way.
- . Blood Over Bright Haven by M. L. Wang
-
“Because good people can turn desperate when the horrors are upon them—especially people whose culture of plenty has left them with no systems to cope with scarcity or cataclysm. Good people will turn monstrous when it’s down to their survival or someone else’s.”M. L. Wang
Coming from the same author as “The Sword of Kaigen,” I expected something intense and epic from the start, but this novel surprised me. It begins with a lighter tone, centering around a young woman fighting to earn her place within a rigid, male-dominated magical institution. The magic system established is intricate and refreshingly unique, rooted in scholarship and precision rather than spectacle, and I found myself in awe of how it all worked. Then slowly, everything shifted. The exploration of power—who gets to wield it, who is excluded from it, and what it costs—becomes sharper and more unsettling with every chapter. In the final chapters, I had to physically put the book down when I realized what was unfolding.
It’s one of those revelations that forces you to sit with its implications, shattering everything you thought you knew.