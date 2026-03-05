PAPER CUTS TO THE HEART

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favourite thing about reading is getting so invested in a story, or a group of characters, that every emotion they feel seems like my own. Their grief sits heavy in my chest, their joy feels electric, and their heartbreak lingers long after I have turned the final page.

That is the magic of reading for me: the ability to step into lives that aren’t mine and experience emotions that feel undeniably real. It allows me to quietly reflect on and reshape how I see my own life and the world around me. The stories that stay with me aren’t always the happiest ones, but the ones that make me feel.

So, in honour of books that have made me feel beyond imagination, here are a few recommendations, along with what I loved most about them, as well as a quote from each to maybe persuade you to give them a shot.