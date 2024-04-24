My Favorite Ways to Get Some “Girl Therapy”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

With finals season creeping up on us, “girl therapy” is a much needed trend going around social media. For me, “girl therapy” is treating myself to self-care in a feminine type of way. This doesn’t necessarily have to include tons of pink, tons of “girl” stuff – but it can definitely include anything that makes you feel like yourself and happy during a stressful time. I love self-care, and it’s something I prioritize during exam season, especially knowing how stressed I’m going to be in the coming weeks. “Girl therapy” is basically a fun and easy way to de-stress and give yourself a little bit of love! If you haven’t had any “girl therapy” recently, here’s a list of ten of my absolute favorites:

Buying a fun drink while studying – usually an iced coffee for the caffeine but with a little bit of syrup for the therapy Everything showers in the evening – helps if you set the mood lighting before the shower Working out in a cute set Fresh flowers – perfect for spring Making a Pinterest board Rearranging your room Curling your hair (or straightening) Listening to your favorite music artist Binge-watching your favorite YouTuber Reading a wholesome and feel-good book

I hope this small list gives you a little bit of self-care to prepare for the upcoming exam season!! “Girl therapy” has become one of my favorite ways to just take a break and get out of my head, and a few of these things are also productive ways to check things off of my to-do list! While there are so many ways that you can give yourself a little bit of self-care, focusing on what makes you as an individual happy in your own skin and mind is key to feeling like yourself – especially during an incredibly stressful time!