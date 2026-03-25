Movies Aren’t Entertainment Anymore – They’re Starting Conversations We Can’t Ignore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to leave movies behind.

Not in a dramatic way, but naturally. The lights would turn on, I’d check my phone, maybe say, “That was good,” and go about my day. The movie remained where it belonged: on the screen.

That is less common these days.

Now a movie follows me home. It appears in talks later that night, in group chats the next morning, and in online videos and commentary. Sometimes I don’t really understand my feelings about a film until I’ve discussed it with others. Watching is merely the beginning. Everything that comes after feels as essential.

That transition did not occur because movies suddenly changed. It happened because of how we experienced them.

Consider what happens after you watch something now. You aren’t just sitting with your thoughts; you’re drawn into everyone else’s. You see unexpected interpretations, critiques that modify your knowledge, laughs that lighten up serious situations, and serious takes that force you to reexamine scenes you thought you knew.

A film begins to resemble a starting point rather than a finished product.

When Barbie was released, people weren’t just discussing whether they liked it. They were discussing what it said and what it didn’t. Some people saw it as liberating, others as limiting, and many people felt somewhere in the middle. What stood out was not agreement. It was how many diverse reactions one movie might elicit.

And that’s what kept it fascinating.

With Oppenheimer, the tone of the conversation changed, but the pattern remained consistent.

It wasn’t just about the storytelling; it was about the significance of what was portrayed. People left wondering about duty, repercussions, and the tense link between progress and destruction. The film did not attempt to reconcile such issues, which may be why it resonated with audiences.

Then there’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which elicited a different response. It encouraged not only examination, but also recognition. They saw themselves in it. In the confusion, in familial relationships, in the sense of trying to be everything at once and not knowing if any version of yourself is enough. The conversations surrounding it felt more personal, but no less important.

What’s intriguing about all of this is that the conversations feel like an extension of the movies rather than separate from them.

It’s almost as if watching a movie is no longer a standalone experience. It is one step in a bigger process that includes reflection, discussion, and, on occasion, disagreement. A movie’s meaning is not fixed; it changes depending on who watches it.

That reveals something about where we are currently.

We live in an environment where everything is susceptible to interpretation. Nothing can remain in isolation for long. Within minutes, a single thought can be broken down, reframed, or enlarged. This can be intimidating, but it also means that stories don’t sit still; they move.

Films, in particular, appear to move individuals.

Part of this stems from the fact that films are immersive. You don’t just read or hear about something; you watch it happen. You see characters make decisions, experience repercussions, and deal with issues that do not have simple solutions. This makes the experience more difficult to ignore. It lasts longer than a headline or a post.

But what makes movies so effective right now isn’t simply what they portray; it’s what they inspire.

They get people talking.

And not necessarily in a polished or thoroughly informed manner. Conversations can get messy at times. Sometimes they are passionate, incomplete, or even contradicting. But they are happening. People are engaged, inquiring, and responding.

There is value in that.

Because it is easy to detach from situations that appear remote or abstract. It is more difficult to withdraw from a story that has made you feel something. Movies give shape to topics that would otherwise appear too large or difficult to tackle directly. They establish a shared reference point. Something individuals can return to, even if their perspectives disagree.

Difference is part of the point.

Not everyone comes away from a film with the same impression. One person may concentrate on a character, another on a topic, and another on what seems lacking. These contrasts do not cancel each other out; rather, they broaden the discussion. They demonstrate how perspective influences understanding.

I’ve begun to notice how much my personal perspective changes depending on who I speak with after watching something. A scene that seemed simple now feels layered. A character I rejected grows more intriguing. A message I thought was straightforward becomes more complex.

It’s not that I was wrong previously; it’s that I only saw a portion of it.

That is what gives these interactions meaning. They do not simply confirm your existing beliefs; rather, they challenge them. They cause you to reconsider, reassess, and occasionally sit with doubt.

And perhaps this is why movies seem more essential now.

They provide space for questioning rather than providing solutions. They slow things down just enough so that people may interact with ideas rather than reacting to them immediately. They provide a distinct pace in a culture that is constantly moving.

At the same time, films are not neutral.

They reflect decisions. Whose narratives are conveyed, how they are told, and what is highlighted or ignored. That’s why conversations about them are important. It’s not just about the movie itself; it’s also about what it represents and how it fits into a bigger cultural context.

However, dealing with this does not necessitate any special skills.

It only demands attention.

You do not need to have the “right” interpretation or a completely developed case. You only need to note what stuck with you, what made you uncomfortable, and what felt familiar or foreign. That’s when the conversation begins.

And once it starts, it is rarely contained.

It spreads to other aspects of life, including how people think about specific subjects, how they communicate with one another, and how they understand opinions that differ from their own. A movie may last two hours, but its impact extends beyond that time.

It carries on.

I continue to watch movies for leisure. That has not changed. However, I’ve stopped expecting them to finish when the screen goes black.

Because it feels like that’s when they really start.