Moonlit Beginnings: A Soulful Q&A with a Doula

My journey towards becoming a doula has been a funny one. It all started when I watched the Netflix show “You” and found myself watching interviews of the actor Penn Bagley on YouTube. I found one video of his wife, Domino Kirke, who mentioned that she is a doula! I remember thinking “wow, that sounds so interesting!” and then forgot all about it until this year. I wish I had a more beautiful story, but this journey has blossomed into so much more. Throughout my degree in English & Cultural Studies at McMaster, I have studied and witnessed the deeply rooted colonial and capitalist-imperialist ideologies that perpetuate harm and disparities within our communities. This background led me to explore the importance of community in the world of today—how could community foster hope and love among our neighbourhoods? I became fascinated and infused with community, springing to every opportunity I could find to engage in meaningful and positive change. Some of these adventures included volunteering at community gardens and a local forest school, taking part in a bi-weekly tea gathering, and attending community oracle card classes in the Hamilton area. My passion for reproductive care naturally found a home within my growing dedication to community work as I reflected on my own challenges to receive care for recent health issues and recognized the ways that bodily autonomy is deeply politicized and debated. I recognized that community and justice are complementary. Therefore, each experience of my life has transformed me into who I am today, what I stand for, and what I fight for: inclusive, accessible, culturally appropriate, and respectful care for all.

The pivotal moment for me on this journey was in February when I received the wonderful news that my sibling-in-law is pregnant! In that moment, I just couldn’t stop talking, a fountain of never-ending questions and information pouring out. I received odd looks from my family, curious as to how or why I knew such details when I myself was not pregnant. I explained that I began researching it because of my interest in community and that I had thought about it as a possible future career. My brother looked at me and said “well, you sound like you would be good at it.” I waited two days and thought about that again.

You sound like you would be good at it

I didn’t really know what doulas were at this point. However, I noticed that inclusive language was often missing in conversations about reproductive care, which continued to center terms like ‘motherhood,’ ‘mothers,’ and ‘women’s bodies’ — reinforcing the idea that only women are affected by these issues. I felt that this approach to reproductive care did not align well with my gender identity. For this reason, I decided to email a doula in Hamilton who inspired me. Lara (they/them) is a queer & non-binary full-spectrum doula who provides support within Hamilton and the surrounding area. They are an educator, lactation & feeding specialist, and an herbalist. For me, their representation of queer individuals within the birth world was transformational. They helped me envision myself as a doula and as a queer person, working to advocate for reproductive care and rights. I am grateful for their role in leading me toward the Birthing Advocacy Doula Trainings (BADT) program that I am currently involved in. The gifts that this program continues to provide me are rewarding beyond words.

Now, I would love to address some key questions I had when first engaging with this beautiful supportive role. I form this list in the hope of providing a starting point of knowledge that will allow you to form your own ideas of the profession and understand the place of a doula in the birth world.

1. What is a Doula and What is a “Full-Spectrum Doula”?

BADT defines Full-Spectrum Doulas as “a non-medically trained (though they may have other, separate but overlapping clinical training) care worker who offers support to people during the full spectrum of pregnancy – from preconception to birth to abortion to miscarriage to adoption and so on.”1

When I began my training with BADT and began my conversations with Lara, I learned that I would be participating in “full-spectrum doula training.” After some research, I was curious as to why anyone would choose not to become a full-spectrum doula.

Why would a doula not want to have a full range of knowledge to aid their clients on their reproductive journeys?

It made perfect sense—I could acquire a full-range of knowledge to be best equipped to provide the most comprehensive support for the families in my care. I found out early on that, in the birth world, “full-spectrum” implies that you support abortion care. My question was quickly answered. The current political climate that makes continuous efforts against abortion care, making it inaccessible and/or illegal, means that certain doulas will provide abortion support and some will not. Full-Spectrum can also encapsulate being comfortable providing service to anyone, regardless of gender identity, relationship status or dynamic, religious beliefs, history of personal traumas, and one’s own preferences when it comes to low to high-intervention labour, lactation, and parenting approaches.2 This approach spoke to me and was one of the main reasons I decided to train with BADT. As a new doula, I wanted to be immersed in as much as I could to make decisions about my own practice and the forms that support can take.

2. Are Doulas and Midwives the same thing?

No! Midwives and doulas are not the same thing but sometimes their roles overlap! Midwives are trained nurses who have medical training to support during the birth process. You would decide to have a midwife or a doctor (OBGYN) but not both. That is because the midwife has medical training to deliver and care for the newborn and the birthing parent.

Doulas are individuals who can provide emotional, physical, educational, and spiritual support to those expecting, experiencing labour, or recently having given birth. Their duties can include prenatal, postpartum, grief and loss support, abortion care, adoption and surrogacy advice, advocacy, classes and more depending on their practice. Doulas do not provide medical care as they are not medically trained professionals. However, they are knowledgeable about many medical aspects of labour and delivery.3

3. What Are The Benefits of Having a Doula?

One’s experience with birth is always different. Everyone can benefit from support! For example, those experiencing anxiety or depression, tired families in need of an extra hand, or grieving families through the loss of their child may seek services from a doula. The list continues to expand as each family’s needs will be unique! Through an emotional, physical, educational, and/or spiritual support system, families are provided with the tools to feel empowered during their reproductive journey.

Some examples of what doula support can look like are:

Providing partner support—allowing them to feel knowledgeable in the ways they can support their partner/partners with all aspects of birth.

Being an advocate for their client. An example of this would be advocating for the respect of a client’s pronouns/gender identity in the hospital delivery room.

Providing postpartum support tailored for each client! This care can show up as spending time with the baby while the family takes time for themselves, doing dishes, making meals in advance, lactation support, and monitoring signs of postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety, and postpartum rage (PPD, PPA, and PPR).

Supporting those who plan to have an abortion or have had an abortion.

[Inspired by Lara’s post – click here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6jWpGuAiwp/?img_index=1]

Thank you for following me on this journey of moonlit beginnings. Like moonlight, doulas are not there to dominate the space—they, instead, reflect what’s already within the families they’re supporting. Doulas illuminate choices, ease fears, and create room for empowerment, especially for those whose experiences are marginalized or dismissed. Whether someone is giving birth, grieving, transitioning, or simply trying to feel safe in their body, a doula can help hold that beginning with compassion.

Reading Recommendations:

I have compiled a list of books! These books range from ones that have been recommended to me from Lara, BADT, and my own research.

Why Did Nobody Tell Me This? The Doulas’ (Honest) Guide for Expectant Parents by Natalie Hailes & Ash Spivak

The Birth Partner, Sixth Revised Edition: A Complete Guide to Childbirth for Dads, Partners, Doulas, and Other Labor Companions by Penny Simkin & Melissa Cheyney

The Herbal Doula by Marie White

Baby Making for Everybody: Family Building and Fertility for LGBTQ+ and Solo Parents by Marea Goodman & Ray Rachlin

The Radical Doula Guide by Miriam Zoila Pérez

References:

[1] https://www.badoulatrainings.org/blog/your-faqs-about-full-spectrum-doula-training-answered

[2] https://www.badoulatrainings.org/blog/your-faqs-about-full-spectrum-doula-training-answered

[3] https://americanpregnancy.org/healthy-pregnancy/labor-and-birth/having-a-doula