ME, MYSELF, AND I – SOLO DATE ACTIVITIES

We all need time to recharge, have some fun, and socialize. But sometimes, we need to step back and be present with ourselves. But what is there to do alone? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered—a list of solo date activities to reset.
Eat desserts, snap some Instagrammable pics… enjoy yourself! Pick whatever you want to eat and treat yourself to the best that YOU deserve. When you’re there, don’t rush—savour every moment and feel time slowing down.
Go and touch grass! When flowers and all plants what-not bloom, it’s time to immerse yourself in nature. Staring at computer screens and scrolling on your phone is—let’s face it—not that healthy. So, stretch, de-stress, and reset.
Being forced to write essays in general is terrible. But what if you could write whatever you want? Release that energy onto a tree-made slate (paper) or a lovely new document on your laptop—it makes for both a great stress relief and profound understanding of yourself.
Nothing beats the smell of warm, heavenly, caramelized cookies coming fresh out of the oven. Whether it be that or some pastry etc, have fun and earn another new skill on your cookbook. And it’s okay if you don’t have a sweet tooth—savoury pastries and baked meals are some that bring that home comfort.
Let your creative juices flow and go wild! It’s okay if painting is your Achilles’ heel, maybe you just haven’t explored the right genre yet! Try abstract art or come up with your own style. Life is all about painting your own path and lighting up your way in this world.