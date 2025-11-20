ME, MYSELF, AND I – SOLO DATE ACTIVITIES

Claresta Cheung is a Year 2 EE student and part-time writer for HerCampus at McMaster University. She is responsible for writing and releasing monthly articles on this site. She loves poetic and sentimental quotes - and will always make writing her passion. She constantly gets her ideas for writing a new book topic right before midnight hits - both a blessing and a curse. She is also the co-debate lead at MEC - reason being she loves arguing (in a good way!) with other people. She has written multiple short stories in her spare time, occasionally cringing at the much laughable content from her early writer days. Spontaneous presentations and on-the-spot mind boggling trivia is what she thrives for. Being part of HerCampus is what jogs her creative and eccentric side. In her free time, she is a full time webtoon and novel reader. On the side, she delves into biology and the arts - drawing, crocheting, and musical improvisation. She loves rock climbing and badminton. She constantly thinks about how she could combine both sports together. She is also a coffee addict and will stop at nothing to get her daily dose of caffeine. She hopes to release her own webtoon series in the future after getting her degree.