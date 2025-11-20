Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman painting
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
McMaster | Culture > Entertainment

ME, MYSELF, AND I – SOLO DATE ACTIVITIES

Claresta Cheung Student Contributor, McMaster University
We all need time to recharge, have some fun, and socialize. But sometimes, we need to step back and be present with ourselves. But what is there to do alone? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered—a list of solo date activities to reset.

. VISIT A COZY CAFE

Eat desserts, snap some Instagrammable pics… enjoy yourself! Pick whatever you want to eat and treat yourself to the best that YOU deserve. When you’re there, don’t rush—savour every moment and feel time slowing down.

listening to podcast
Photo by Juja Han from Unsplash
. HEAD TO A GARDEN

Go and touch grass! When flowers and all plants what-not bloom, it’s time to immerse yourself in nature. Staring at computer screens and scrolling on your phone is—let’s face it—not that healthy. So, stretch, de-stress, and reset.

girl laying down on flowers
Photo by Joshua Fuller from Unsplash
. WRITE!

Being forced to write essays in general is terrible. But what if you could write whatever you want? Release that energy onto a tree-made slate (paper) or a lovely new document on your laptop—it makes for both a great stress relief and profound understanding of yourself.

Laptop and notes on desk
Photo by Andrew Neel from Unsplash
. BAKE A NEW RECIPE

Nothing beats the smell of warm, heavenly, caramelized cookies coming fresh out of the oven. Whether it be that or some pastry etc, have fun and earn another new skill on your cookbook. And it’s okay if you don’t have a sweet tooth—savoury pastries and baked meals are some that bring that home comfort.

Baking ingredients spread out on table
Photo by Viktor Hanacek from PicJumbo
. PAINTING!

Let your creative juices flow and go wild! It’s okay if painting is your Achilles’ heel, maybe you just haven’t explored the right genre yet! Try abstract art or come up with your own style. Life is all about painting your own path and lighting up your way in this world.

painting pallete
Photo by Sarah Brown from Unsplash
