This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

I was wondering what happened to my grocery budget this week… then I realized I took an unexpected trip to Sephora…

I’ve always loved makeup. From a young age I used to borrow my mom and aunt’s makeup to practice on myself. My first ever products were from MAC cosmetics, and I used them until I hit pan. I was that little girl in fifth grade sporting a full face. Now don’t get me wrong, I was still very much a child at heart, I just LOVED makeup.

I’m not perfect by any means, but I don’t put pressure on myself to look a certain way. I use makeup because I enjoy it, not for any other reason. That’s the amazing thing about makeup, anyone can use it for any reason- us girlies don’t judge. It is so versatile and can be used for various reasons such as for a confidence booster, for fun, for projects, and so much more!

Since I’ve been wearing makeup for a long time, I have recently finalized my perfect makeup routine. Through trial and error, I have found outstanding products that work amazingly.

I’m going to share with you my step-by-step routine, as well as my favourite products for a full-glam. Without further ado, let’s get into it…

First, I start off by washing my face with the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser. I like to do this step at least 2-3 hours before I continue the rest of my routine, as this gives my face some time to absorb the wash. After some time has passed and it’s time to begin working on my face, I reach for the Merit Great Skin serum and apply that, and then I put the BYOMA Moisturizing Rich Cream on top. Lastly, after the previous products dry down a bit, I reach for my ELF Power Grip Primer and apply a small amount evenly. These four steps help me achieve the most perfect, smooth, and hydrating base. A hydrating and primed base are critical so that your makeup applies without trouble, lasts all night, and doesn’t cling to any dry patches.

Next, with a generic brush, I apply Iconic London’s Illuminator Liquid Highlight to both my chin and forehead. This helps ensure a dewier effect. For my “foundation”, I use Quo’s Sheer Skin Tint and layer that TWICE using a damp beauty blender (any generic sponge will do). This product is perfect because it adds a little glow while evening out your skin tone. I let this product dry down slightly and then I apply the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick in the shade Amber followed by the Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer in Leo. I apply these two products in a way that will make my features look flattering. These two products leave my face looking snatched and sun kissed. Now, I move on to my under eyes. I apply the Essence Eye Brightening Concealer TWICE, and pat that in with a damp beauty blender. Wow, immediately it looks like I’ve gotten a 12-hour rest (I definitely didn’t). On top, I layer the NYX Pro Fix Stick Correcting Concealer in the shade Fair and use the R.E.M concealer brush to pat that in. Double wow, my under eyes look flawless. To complete the under eyes, I set them with a generic brush and use the FIT ME Powder in the shade Fair, as well as the standard Essence Brighten Up Powder.

Moving on, it’s time for blush! I use a generic brush to put on the Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush in the shade Cheeky. After this, I apply the Benefit Cosmetics Highlighter in the shade Cookie to the tip of my nose, bridge of my nose, cheek bones, chin, and under my eyebrows, using, again, a small generic brush.

When my base makeup is complete, I move onto my eyes and eyebrows. I use the ELF Lamination Gel and L’oreal Paris Brow Stylist Definer Eyebrow Pencil in the shade Dark Brown on my eyebrows. This gives them a natural but fuller look. For the eyes, I use the ELF Shimmer Shadow and the Waterproof Sephora Gel Eyeliner both in a Warm Brown.

Moreover, I set my face using the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. After setting the products on my face, I curl my lashes using a Tweezerman eyelash curler. These curlers are the BEST and give your eyelashes an outstanding curl. I apply two coats of the Essence False Lash Mascara in the shade Black, and then I use the Loreal Telescopic Mascara, also in the shade Black, on top, for both my top and bottom lashes.

To complete the look, I use my R.E.M lip liner in BOOKED N BUSY, then the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in shade PillowTalk for extra depth. For my gloss/lipstick, I use the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in shade Pink Flip.

Voilà- the routine is complete.

This combination of both luxury and affordable products makes for the perfect night out look! This list seems intimidating, but I promise you the outcome looks chic and effortless.