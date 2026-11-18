This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Editor: Kyra Bredenhof

Love is the language that is universally understood by all living things, yet perhaps perceived most deeply by human beings. Scientific evidence suggests that social bonding is not innately unique to human beings; rather, it can be experienced by other species (Nagasawa et al., 2015). Despite its universality, however, love remains one of the most difficult phenomena to define. Each of us carries a different definition when it comes to love. Some define love through the pragmatism of everyday life, while others drape it in dreamy fantasies inspired by fictional novels.

Love manifests itself in many forms: between a parent and child, among friends, between romantic partners, between siblings, in our appreciation of nature and its harmony, and perhaps most importantly, in the relationship we cultivate with ourselves.

As magical as we are conditioned to believe love is, at its core, it is just a cascading concoction of hormonal imbalances that shape our behaviours, emotions and attachments. Hormones that we often hear of are oxytocin, serotonin, dopamine, and cortisol, just to name a few.

Trust, one of the most essential ingredients of love, is largely associated with oxytocin. It enhances our ability to bond with others, and often functions as a pair of rose-tinted glasses, encouraging us to see one’s positive attributes while overlooking their negatives.

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Serotonin, or the happy chemical, plays a key role in regulating a person’s mood, while higher levels of dopamine activate the brain’s reward pathways, contributing to a feeling of joy, excitement, and euphoria often associated with being in love. During the early stages of love, cortisol contributes to the nervous anticipation and fear of rejection that many of us experience (Babková & Repiská, 2025).

Yet, love cannot be reduced entirely to chemical bonds and spontaneous reactions.

Love is felt when a mother carefully packs lunch for her child, neatly folds up the freshly washed sheets, or calls four times throughout the day to simply share trivial happenings. It is there when a father stays up late waiting for you to come back home after prom, arranges a barbecue because he knows it’s your favourite, or surprises you with a random hug once in a blue moon. It exists in a mother’s concern when she complains that you’ve been on your computer too much, and in a father’s thoughtful gift that somehow turns out to be exactly what you wanted.

Love creeps in between a parent and a child through misunderstandings, sacrifices, and moments of exasperation, yet remains one of the longest-standing and most enduring forms of love many of us will ever know.

Friendship carries its own kind of love, one that is unique to the people around you. Friends become our chosen family through shared interests, happy coincidences, and notorious adventures. Love is found in hanging out at your friend’s place as if it were your own, going above and beyond to make their birthday special, or spending hours laughing over inside jokes that no one else understands.

Love can come in quiet moments too. It lives in the moments when you stay awake helping your friend studying for an impossible midterm; when you tease them just to get a reaction, and most of all, when you secretly wish for them to become wildly successful, even if you would never admit it to their face. From spontaneous hangouts and collective academic breakdowns to the comfort of shared laughter, friendship is built from countless small acts of affection that gradually weave people together.

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Love can also be romantic. It is found in the partner who remembers the necklace you casually mentioned months ago and surprises you with it on your birthday. It is expressed in the breakfast delivered to your bedside, long drives with no destination, and the simple act of making time for that special someone. People often say that those in love glow differently. While it sounds poetic, researchers believe that romantic love triggers the release of neurochemicals which when combined with reduced stress levels can quite literally leave a person looking more radiant (Babková & Repiská, 2025).

Yet, for people not well-versed in chemical language, most of us would like to believe that it is perhaps because your heart is at peace with the presence of that someone who feels like home. Romantic love exists not only in grand gestures, but also in disagreements, reconciliations, and the quiet reassurance that follows. It is felt when your significant other sincerely asks how your day went, takes the time to listen, or accompanies you on a silent walk beside the gentle rhythm of waves dancing along the shore.

Is that all though? No, of course not.

In recent years, we have grown more accustomed to the concept of another vital form of love: self-love. Taking yourself cafe hopping on a lazy afternoon, dancing your heart out when no one’s watching, or buying yourself that bottle of that perfume you’ve been wanting for months all are forms of self-love. It is present in resilience, appearing every time you gather the strength to pick yourself up when life doesn’t seem so bright. It is found in your ability to romanticize ordinary days, to show yourself grace, and to appreciate your little to large milestones. Self-love is also expressed when you hop on a bus chasing the next detour, or when you bake your favourite batch of fudge brownies, or encourage yourself to become a better version of the person you were yesterday.

Sometimes, love can arrive unexpectedly, and from people we never anticipated. For example, it knocks at the door when a solo traveller beams with gratitude because you took their photograph. It emerges when you run into an old friend from middle school and spend hours reminiscing about how life has changed. It lives in the eyes of someone less fortunate who you’ve helped during a rough time, when their expression suggests that you’re somewhat of a superhero for them.

No matter where we are or who it comes from, all human beings crave love. Love heals, celebrates, comforts and transforms. It may very well be the closest thing to magic that exists in our world, possessing an extraordinary ability to mend what has been broken.

Yet, it is important to remember that no form of love is greater than the other.

Romantic love cannot replace friendship, friendship cannot replace family, and family cannot replace self-love. Each occupies a sacred space within a person’s life.

And so, if you find yourself searching for the great love story of your life, pause for a moment. Call your mother, say hello to the grandma sitting in the corner seat of your favourite cafe, reach out to that friend you’ve lost touch with, and then, look into the mirror and remind yourself that you, too, are worthy of love, and that today is going to be a wonderful day!

Reference:

Babková, J., & Repiská, G. (2025). The Molecular Basis of Love. Int J Mol Sci, 26(4). https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms26041533

Nagasawa, M., Mitsui, S., En, S., Ohtani, N., Ohta, M., Sakuma, Y., Onaka, T., Mogi,

K.,& Kikusui, T. (2015). Oxytocin-gaze positive loop and the coevolution of

human-dog bonds. Science, 348(6232), 333–336.