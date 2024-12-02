Little Libraries: 4 New Books to Expand Your Collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

With the holidays approaching soon, it’s time to get out of that slump and back into reading!

For other readers, like myself, sticking to one genre can get a bit repetitive at times. The more you read the same plot, the more you risk a reading slump. If you find yourself in need of a new book, or if you’re just looking to expand your collection before the holidays, I’m here to offer a helping hand. Here is a list of some of my favourite books I read this year!

The Mistborn Series by Brandon Sanderson

I’ve always been an avid fantasy reader, but at some point the repetitive YA plots seriously started boring me. It was always about the same warrior breadwinner who’s thrown into some court drama and has to save a kingdom, while also battling a love triangle… I can’t keep doing it. Instead, the Mistborn series, while containing some of these typical fantasy elements, is an immersive read with a lot of fresh ideas. In the first book, the plot follows a witty and loveable cast who attempt to overthrow their tyrannical leader by robbing the noble houses of wealth. If you know anything about the fantasy scene, you’ll know Brandon Sanderson is an A-list writer. His world building in the book is phenomenal and the series of twists at the end of each are killer. His books can start off pretty slow, but if you persevere, the ending is absolutely worth the wait. And to those who’ve already read the Mistborn series, give Warbreaker a read as well—you won’t regret it.

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

If the beauty of Khaled Hosseini’s writing doesn’t hook you from the beginning, the first twist (less than 50 pages in) surely will. This book is intense from the start and fills you with anxiety, hope, love, and hatred. The characters have so much depth and complexity that it’s almost difficult to remember you’re reading. The story follows the life of an illegitimate child living in Afghanistan during a time of political unrest. Through this political perspective, the book does a good job of critiquing the oppression of women in Afghanistan. If you choose to read this book, I must warn you about two things. First, the book does have some pretty graphic material, so please be sure to read the triggers before you get into it. As well, many critics argue the book praises western imperialism and contains some Islamiphobic connotations. Considering the story was written for a western audience, I advise you to remember the actions of a character are not always in accordance with the religion they follow, nor does it represent all followers of a religion.

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

For the little librarians searching for something lighter with a wholesome ending, look no further! In Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, Eleanor, the protagonist, finds herself infatuated with a singer and believes they are soul-mates. Don’t be deceived, this is unfortunately not a love story. Instead, the story focuses on growth, trauma, and the birth of a beautiful friendship. Eleanor can be a bit… quirky at first, but believe me, you will quickly grow to love her, as her backstory slowly reveals itself and provides context for her quirks.

Beartown by Fredrik Backman