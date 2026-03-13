LITERATURES MOST TRAGIC DEATHS WE’RE STILL CRYING ABOUT

You saw this one coming, didn’t you?

We can’t have a list of sob-worthy deaths without including the heartbreaking loss of our third March sister. We’ve all probably gotten close to tears reading the reactions of her closest family as they found out the news. It hurt then, and it hurts now.

In chapter 13 of Castles in the Air, the four sisters, plus Laurie, discuss their “castles” or aspirations and dreams. Jo wishes to be an author, she writes stories and owns a whole stable of horses. Amy wishes to live in Europe as the most famous artist in the world. Meg wishes to live in a grand house with all the riches and fancy clothes in the world, complete with servants. Laurie aspires to be the most famous musician, living in Germany and creating music for himself. Beth dreams of staying at home and supporting her family. It only took death for her family to realize that her dreams, albeit different, weren’t any less valid.

Little Women is all about showing the growth of four young women, who chose different paths in life and still ended up happy in their own way. For Beth, her path in life wasn’t the chosen one, but from the excerpt below, we can see that she seemed less attached to earthly ambitions, almost ready for something beyond life.

“Jo talks about the country where we hope to live in some time; the real country, she means, with pigs and chickens and haymaking. It would be nice, but I wish the beautiful country up there was real, and we could even go to it,” said Beth musingly.

“There is a lovelier country even than that, where we shall go, by and by, when we are good enough,” answered Meg, with her sweet voice.

“It seems so long to wait, so hard to do; I want to fly away at once, as those swallows fly, and go in at that splendid gate.”

“You’ll get there, Beth, sooner or later, no fear of that.”

There’s more irony in that statement than the girls realized at the time. It’s clear Meg is talking about heaven, and Beth, with childlike impatience, longs for it. None of the girls realize then how soon that longing will become reality.