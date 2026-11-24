This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article was edited by Iris Jeong

This semester I decided to finally be a purse girl. The necessities—laptop and charger, notebooks, headphones, glasses case, 2-4 lip products and a water bottle—were carefully arranged into the blue Coach bag my boyfriend got me off Facebook Marketplace. I hauled it on my shoulder and took it for a spin around campus. Here’s what I learned:

Dimi Boutselis / Her Campus

THE PROS OF THE PURSE:

It was difficult for me to not constantly stare at the contents of my bag because of how snug everything fit inside; it was perfectly organized and easily accessible. I loved being able to quickly pull out my headphones or a pen hassle-free.

My backpack is grey with a couple of buttons and keychains, but knowing that I’ve got a big grey blob on my back depresses me. Where is the colour? Where is the fun? Where is me!? Style is how we express ourselves, and nothing has made me feel more stylish on campus than my purse. It’s exciting to see the different styles, textures and colours students choose for their purses, and how that and the charms they choose reflect their personality.

My purse allowed me to live out the ‘professional woman aesthetic’ that I have been desperate to emulate this year. I’d walk from Peter George to T-13, adjust my purse straps, and pretend I was Andy from The Devil Wears Prada. During that speedwalk across campus I felt chic, fashionable and like a professional.

THE CONS OF THE PURSE:

I was able to pile a lot of stuff into my purse, but there was just not enough room for everything I needed. It couldn’t fit my lunch bag, which meant I had to carry it separately. Not being a fan of this option, I opted for one container that I could squeeze an icepack in. There was no good space for it among the rest of my perfectly organized items, so it had to sit awkwardly atop it all.

It was also so, so heavy. To build up resistance, I’d wear one shoulder out until I couldn’t take it anymore and then I’d switch to the other. After about a week of this, I noticed two red squares on either shoulder made up of many red dots. Looking closer, I saw a bruise. My purse had committed an act of violence against me, even after all the praise I’d given it. Suddenly the life of a professional woman didn’t seem quite so chic.

THE PROS OF THE BACKPACK:

My backpack has five major pockets with further separation inside them. I fit everything I had inside my purse and there is still enough room to double its contents. On longer days, or ones where I know I’ll need pens and paper, I reach for my backpack.

I once went up a staircase without my backpack on and realized that my bag was what made me breathe heavily and sweat. It’s heavy too! But, having the weight distributed on both shoulders is so much more comfortable, and sometimes—like the nearing end of the semester—I need comfort.

the cons of the backpack:

I live in constant fear of whacking someone with my giant backpack. It sticks out many inches from my back and droops below me. With it on, I become a walking weapon. The only way to avoid this grey bump would be to carry one or multiple bags. That’s just not practical! After all this advancement in technology they still haven’t invented an aid for my aching back and shaking shoulders.

Wearing a backpack makes me feel like I’m going on a field trip. That is personally not the mindset I wish to bring to campus. Backpacks can be accessorized and they can be blue, but under all those buttons will always be a backpack. Putting effort into my outfits is one thing that I have control over; it brings me sanity when I’m 60 pages behind on my textbook or sleep deprived. If things have become stale, I cannot walk around with a backpack.

what to choose

I live in constant fear of whacking someone with my giant backpack. It sticks out many inches from my back and droops below me. With it on, I become a walking weapon. The only way to avoid this grey bump would be to carry one or multiple bags. That’s just not practical! After all this advancement in technology they still haven’t invented an aid for my aching back and shaking shoulders.

Wearing a backpack makes me feel like I’m going on a field trip. That is personally not the mindset I wish to bring to campus. Backpacks can be accessorized and they can be blue, but under all those buttons will always be a backpack. Putting effort into my outfits is one thing that I have control over; it brings me sanity when I’m 60 pages behind on my textbook or sleep deprived. If things have become stale, I cannot walk around with a backpack.