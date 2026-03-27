LESSONS I’VE LEARNED AFTER TWO YEARS OF UNIVERSITY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first year of university is always the most memorable and unforgettable. It’s chaotic, yet exciting as you experience many of your first times. However, no one really prepares you for second year; . that’s when things change quickly and fast. The excitement of university fades, expectations rise, and you realize that university isn’t just an experience, it’s a determinant of your future.

As I’m near the end of my first two years at McMaster, here are the biggest lessons that have shaped me to become a stronger person overall:

. MOTIVATION FADES, BUT DISCIPLINE ALWAYS STAYS When you’re in your first year, motivation comes relatively easily. You have new classes, new people, and newfound independence, all things that are energizing. However, by second year, that initial excitement wears off. You’re constantly tired, busier, and somehow always feel overwhelmed. Just like myself, you’ll realize very quickly that relying on motivation won’t get you anywhere. Discipline is what helps you survive in university. That looks like going to class when you don’t feel like it, starting assignments early, and staying consistent. These habits matter much more than random bursts of inspiration. Over time, these patterns will build up and help you succeed in university. Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels . YOUR CIRCLE GETS SMALLER, BUT STRONGER In first year, you meet a lot of people, whether that be in classes, in clubs, or just at the library. The truth is only some of them will become your best friends, most become your acquaintances, and an even larger proportion will simply pass through your life. In second year, your circle shrinks even more, but this is probably the best thing that can happen to you. You start prioritizing people who genuinely support you, understand you, and make you feel grounded. It becomes less about having many friends, but true friends. . TIME MANAGEMENT IS EVERYTHING With harder classes, heavier workloads, and more commitments, whether this be clubs, jobs or volunteering, time becomes your most valuable resource. You quickly learn that you can no longer leave everything until the last minute. You’ve got to plan your week early on, stay organized, and balance responsibilities. This is no longer optional: it’s a must to be on top of things. Photo by STIL from Unsplash . INDEPENDENCE BECOMES SCARY No one likes talking about how scary it is to be independent. While social media glamourizes being independent, in reality, you’re all on your own, whether that be groceries, planning meals, budgeting, or figuring out when you’re going to do laundry. You suddenly have responsibilities piling up and expectations set much higher. Independence is not always glamorous, but it’s empowering. Photo by Karel Rakovsky from Picjumbo . CONSTANT INTERNAL WARFARE Second year is when the reality of post-grad hits you like a truck. Grad school? A job? Something completely different? It’s hard to come to terms that it’s okay to not have everything figured out. On the outside, it may seem like everyone around you has some sort of plan, but this isn’t true. Most people don’t. Uncertainty can be scary, but it’s all part of the journey that we call life. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

And with that, I leave you with the single most important lesson I’ve learned to date. Less is more… in EVERYTHING. Whether this be friends, commitments, and even expectations. Focusing your energy on what truly matters to you helps you stay afloat in the quicksand of university.

For all the first years who are probably scared after reading this article, don’t be. It helps you discover who you are as a person, grow into a stronger version of yourself, and identify your values.

And maybe that’s what university is really about after all.