KARMA INCARNATED: A LOOK AT GIRL FROM NOWHERE

She’s smart, strategic, beautiful and she’s even got a man pregnant (no, I’m not joking). It’s Nanno, the main character of the 2018 Thai drama-thriller Girl from Nowhere. Nanno, a mysterious and clever student, transfers to a new school each episode, exposing the wrongdoings and corruption within the system, its students and its staff. If this interests you, I highly recommend giving it a watch. As season three approaches, let’s look back at this unique production.

Warning: there will be spoilers ahead!

Season One

Season one introduces the atypical narrative structure of the show and establishes the formula for each episode: Nanno integrates herself into the social scene at a new school as an innocent student, nudges people’s true nature to the surface, and forces the characters to face the consequences of their actions. Though it seems repetitive, the combination of the strategies Nanno uses, the school’s unique atmosphere, the situation, and the various personalities of Nanno’s targets make each episode unique.

Throughout this season, it isn’t revealed who or what Nanno is. In my opinion, this is what makes season one so iconic. Seeing Nanno so calm and detached after surviving deadly situations makes viewers constantly question her existence. Nanno doesn’t care about casualties or the results of her target’s wrongdoings; these are all part of karma. Once a target crosses the line, no redemption arc or apology can take them back: accountability is the only path to justice.

The best part? Each episode ends with her bone-chilling laugh as she watches the consequences of her target’s behaviour, enjoying the chaos that unfolds. These elements add to the mystery of Nanno’s existence, leading to the question: what is Nanno exactly? The constant uncertainty surrounding Nanno’s existence and her approach to every situation makes the season immediately captivating.

Season Two

Nanno’s existence is explored further in season two through the introduction of her wannabe rival and foil, Yuri. Yuri, a victim of bullying in the episode “Yuri,” consumes some of Nanno’s blood, and gains similar immortal and regenerative abilities as Nanno. Yuri is driven by revenge and personal anger, delivering her idea of justice quickly and directly.

On the other hand, Nanno allows people’s own nature to destroy them, giving her targets the opportunity to change and taking her time with the process. Yuri’s presence challenges Nanno’s philosophy of justice and introduces a new method: retribution. Though the girls don’t directly fight, it’s their opposing views of karma that clash. Yuri constantly tries to manipulate Nanno’s targets, forcing Nanno to attempt to regain control over the situation. This added conflict makes each episode in this season so much more thrilling.

Girl From Nowhere: The Reset (Season 3)

Despite season two leaving off on a massive cliffhanger, season three will serve as a soft reboot rather than a direct continuation of the first two seasons, as Chicha Amatayakul (the original Nanno), was unable to return due to health concerns. In season three, Becky Armstrong takes on the role of Nanno, which initially caused backlash from fans.

Personally, I loved Chicha Amatayakul’s performance, but this new iteration of Nanno coincides with the plot perfectly. Nanno isn’t a person, but an entity that delivers justice (karma incarnated, if you will). Just as Yuri represents another manifestation of karma, Becky’s Nanno does as well.

Thanks to the amazing delivery of the first two seasons of Girl from Nowhere, I’m excited to see what Nanno has in store in this new season.