K-Dramas For Beginners

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t joined the trend of watching Korean dramas, this is your sign to join in! I’ve noticed that since 2020, good western shows are nowhere to be found. I found myself rewatching old shows or just having nothing to watch. It wasn’t until I was recommended by a friend to try out K-dramas that I finally found interesting new shows to watch. Just like Western shows, K-dramas come in all genres, including mystery, comedy, horror, romance, action, and fantasy! Netflix has been promoting K-dramas with their huge selection of shows, but you can find great ones on Prime, YouTube, and any other streaming platform.

Korean dramas are, of course, in Korean. So, unless you understand Korean, you will need to enable captions or watch English-dubbed versions of the show. Most viewers prefer using subtitles instead of the English audio because you can experience the actors’ voice and emotions accurately. Without the original audio, it sometimes seems misaligned and can be distracting. It may seem like a lot at first, adapting to captions, you may feel like you’re doing more reading than watching, but you will get used to it! Captions and dubs are usually available for most Netflix shows, so that is a good place to start. Once you’re comfortable with subtitles, you can enjoy virtually any K-drama; the industry will be your oyster.

Now, on to my recommendations!

All-Time Best Starter K-Drama: Business Proposal My first K-drama was Live Up To Your Name, a show about doctors and time travel. And while it was an excellent drama, I would recommend a lighter drama for beginners, like Business Proposal! This drama is about a funny and lighthearted office romance. No other show does it like this one. The characters are likeable, hilarious, and perfectly set the standard for K-dramas, in my opinion. It is highly rated and rewatched, and you can find it on any platform. Honestly, my entire family loves this drama, and we rewatch it often! Funny and new: Bon Appétit Your Majesty This is one of my recent watches, and it was an amazing show. Bon appétit Your Majesty, is a period drama that involves time travel, cooking, and the loose history of Korea’s most famous tyrant. Despite its elements inspired by very dark history, this drama is hilarious and mouthwatering all at the same time. Every episode is named after the dish that the main character will make. The graphics and videography of the food make it seem like we’re watching a cooking show. Needless to say, I always ate a meal while watching this one– it was a must! And again, like Business Proposal, Bon-appetite Your Majesty has the perfect blend of likeable characters, a meaningful story, and, as a bonus, beautiful graphics. Plus, season 2 is coming out soon! Classic and heart-wrenching: Crash Landing on You Crash Landing on You is my Roman Empire. It is a drama about a woman from South Korea and a man from North Korea. If you don’t already know, North and South Korea have been at odds since World War 2, due to having opposing allies and political control, meaning travel between the two is highly restricted. So, this drama explores this unique dynamic, and it is done excellently. Similar to the first two recommendations, this drama is well-balanced; however, I will say that it is slightly more tragic despite having a (mostly) happy ending. Regardless, I love how the leads protect each other from being found out by the government and how that evolves into a love story that is just unforgettable. To add to the beauty of it, the main actors met on set and ended up getting married! If that doesn’t convince you to watch it, I don’t know what will!

Honourable mentions:

Other shows that I would suggest are King the Land, Love Next Door, and The Alchemy of Souls. King the Land is similar to Business Proposal in pace and lightheartedness, which is why I enjoyed it. It follows a girl who dreams of working for a large hotel chain, and the guy who’s fighting to inherit said hotel chain. It’s fun, it’s cute, and it’s everything a casual watch needs. Love Next Door is a drama that follows a girl who returns home after studying and working abroad. She runs into her old neighbour, and amidst navigating family drama, she stays firm in her choice to take a break when life got too heavy. The banter in this drama is unlike any other; it captivates viewers from the first episode! Finally, if you enjoy fantasy and a bit of action, I recommend Alchemy of Souls. This drama has magic, a period drama atmosphere, and an unexpected love story.

I hope that after giving this article a read, you are inspired to give K-dramas a try!

List Summary:

All-time best starter: Business proposal

Funny and new: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Classic and beautiful: Crash landing on you

Honorable mentions: King the Land, Love Next Door, Alchemy of Souls