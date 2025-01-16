Is the 21st Century “Self-Care” Movement a Big Scam?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Thanks to the 21st century’s mastery of influence, the notion of self-care has gained incredible significance in our lives. And, as impressionable creatures, we are more than willing to hop on the ride. But is there a deeper truth to this influential movement? Did we all really just fall into another engulfing social trap?

On the eve of second semester, I spent two hours performing my extensive self-care routine. This included a 30-minute shower of double shampooing, cleansing, and washing, a 20-product skin care routine, and my luscious hair care. I felt incredible, and as Hailey Bieber might say, I went to bed looking like a glazed donut.

The following morning, I had my first class—Narratives of Health. After 20 minutes of lecture, I was overcome by a perplexing spell, losing that ‘amazing’ feeling from the night prior. Now, I felt guilty, angry, and even disgusted. Had I just fallen into another mass-media capitalistic trap?

Dani Pendergast tells me Yes!

In class, we discussed Dani Pendergast’s article, “There is no Self-Care without Community Care.” Here, she discusses ‘self-care’ as an overworked term in society . Undoubtedly, self-care is crucial—nurturing oneself is necessary. However, as Pendergast writes, “I don’t know if self-care is really about care or if it has just served corporate marketing ploy and a hollow message for non-profit organizations to Salt Bae-sprinkle on the end of week emails to their overworked staff, hoping it absolved themselves from any kind of guilt they may feel”1

Pendergast voices an extremely valid point; the term ‘self-care’ has been abused. Too often, we see ingenious companies vouch for self-care by promoting products and motivating their associates. While it is possible these are authentic actions, they might also be attempts at fulfilling the ‘good’ and ‘caring’ social roles employers are expected to perform. Also, what better way to make profit than by selling products the self-care scam has convinced individuals they need?

TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook—we are constantly surrounded by a mosaic of medias that work hard to convince us of what self-care looks like. This is an illusion. These promotions and advertisements typically favour the seller rather than the consumer. This reality has transformed the notion of self-care into an expensive trend, helping certain individuals gain wealth while leaving others’ pockets empty with unfulfilled promises.

Pendergast suggests that we, as individuals and a society, have forgotten the roots of self-care1. For one, self-care should be costless and not limited to one’s finances; we must move away from the deception that self-care is expensive and exclusive. Engaging with this perspective only assists in the hindrance of certain social groups, maintaining oppressive states and divisions within society. As participation in self-care becomes a survival-of-the fittest battle, socially constructed superiorities and inferiorities are reassured of their positionality.

Pendergast writes,

“The problem with what I’ll call “new age self-care” is that it can become too capitalistically driven and centered on luxurious pampering that has very little to do with sustainable nurturing and all to do with spending money, which for the communities that actually need the most care, they cannot access!”1.

Considering this, I reflect on myself and our generation as students in our 20’s, often owning little spare change for the luxuries of self-care. As the capitalistic trap has become clearer, it is our responsibility to restore the appropriate and healthy self-care movement, which, as a perk, can be costless and natural.

As for myself, here is a list of ways I aim to take control of the self-care movement in my own life.

Connecting with the community and my surroundings: nature, friends, and family.

Feeling when I’m supposed to: emotions, crying, and journaling.

Resting without explanation: mental/physical breaks and sleep.

Experiencing what life has to offer: daily walks, hiking, and beach time.

Nurturing my body and brain: good food, reading, and physical activity.

References:

Pendergast, Dani. “There Is No Self-Care Without Community Care.” URGE, 10 Nov. 2020, https://urge.org/there-is-no-self-care-without-community-care/1