This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article was edited by Sanya Shah

Although I wish I could be as cool as to say I have a talent for it, music has been and forever will be my favourite form of escapism from reality. While I couldn’t tell you much about the technicalities of its composition, analyzing lyrics is something I have become a self-proclaimed expert in. Whether it’s the songs I listened to long before I could truly comprehend the weight of the emotions being expressed or listening to a new release from a favourite artist, I find myself searching for meaning in every word so carefully strung together to create something worth listening to. As someone who constantly offers the unsolicited advice to feel your feelings rather than simply get over them, I have come to realize that using music as an escape can be a double-edged sword. Sometimes, instead of an escape, it makes you sink even further into reality, deliberately finding songs that make you feel even more intensely.

While I take any opportunity to analyze the song playing in my ears, the subjectivity of lyrics becomes prevalent. We have a natural tendency to find meanings that validate our own experiences. Two people can listen to the exact same song and somehow hear two entirely different stories. We hold a certain power over lyrics, allowing them to take on whatever meaning we attach to them. Even if a singer is describing something completely unrelated to us, somehow we convince ourselves, No, actually, she wrote this specifically about what happened to me last Thursday. Suddenly, every vague lyric about missing someone or regretting an instant is about that person and that instant. That’s what I love about the analysis of lyrics; you can basically recruit a song to support your interpretation of your life, finding a sense of comfort and relatability that even our most personal emotions don’t have to be entirely ours alone.

Music doesn’t necessarily need to solve anything through your interpretation of lyrics; however, simply having the value that “someone else has felt this too” exudes a sense of relatability, making emotions feel less isolating. It is comforting to hear an emotion you’ve spent so long trying to articulate; an artist can capture it perfectly in a single line. Suddenly, feelings you struggle to explain no longer seem to require explanation at all. Music allowed me to make the distinction between being alone and feeling alone. Sometimes, you don’t necessarily want advice or need a solution; the simple reassurance that someone else understands is enough. But at what point does finding comfort in your emotions turn into finding reason to remain in them?

As much as I advocate for allowing yourself to feel every emotion in its entirety, I have begun to wonder whether there’s a difference between processing your feelings and deliberately prolonging them. I find great comfort in sadness, and although I could easily reach for Spotify when enduring these emotions and play something that might shift my mindset to a more positive one, I almost always reach for my “it’ll pass” playlist instead. But what happens when you keep feeding yourself the exact emotion you’re trying to move on from? For me, listening to music isn’t about feeling better but rather about feeling more. I replay the songs associated with a period of my life over and over again, intentionally transporting myself back into a memory I might otherwise be ready to leave behind. Music lets me revisit versions of myself that no longer exist but feel so familiar. Perhaps it’s because moving on from an emotion can sometimes feel like letting go of the memory or person associated with it, and through music, I can stay in the memory just a second longer. There’s something about the romanticization of sadness through a soundtrack that makes it that much more profound; it seems that processing the emotion isn’t enough, and we sometimes just need to give it background music.

I’ve accumulated a playlist for practically every emotion, occasion and version of myself I’ve ever been. Some remind me of people I no longer speak to, and others transport me back to moments I didn’t realize I’d someday miss, and a few have become too deeply intertwined with certain memories that I can no longer listen to them the same. The bittersweet nature of music is one I find myself turning to in all situations; while we get to decide what a song means to us, we don’t always get to decide what it reminds us of. I’ve come to the realization that music isn’t inherently healing or destructive, but rather that its power lies in what we bring to it and what we choose to hear, seeking a confirmation or contradiction. It is common that one very song that helped us get through something soon becomes one we have to avoid in order to move past it. That’s what makes music my favourite form of escapism: it doesn’t always take me away from reality, but it allows me to experience it in ways I otherwise wouldn’t.

