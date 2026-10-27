If Autumn Had a Soundtrack, This Would Be It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Edited by: Layal Aziz

From cozy coffee shop mornings to late-night walks, here’s how to curate the perfect fall playlist for every autumn mood.

There’s something about fall that makes everything feel a little more cinematic. Maybe it’s the leaves changing color, the crisp morning air, or the excuse to pull out your favorite oversized sweater. Whatever it is, autumn has a way of turning even the simplest moments into something special. And what better way to romanticize the season than with the perfect soundtrack?

Whether you’re walking across campus with a pumpkin spice latte, spending a rainy afternoon studying, or taking the scenic route home, the right music can completely transform the atmosphere. After all, there’s a reason certain songs immediately remind us of a particular season, memory, or feeling.

But curating the perfect fall playlist is about more than throwing together a collection of acoustic songs and calling it a day. The best playlists capture the different sides of autumn, from its comforting warmth and quiet nostalgia to its moody, introspective evenings. While artists like Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, and Hozier have practically become synonymous with sweater weather, there’s an entire world of music waiting to become part of your autumn rotation.

If you’re looking to refresh your Spotify library this season, here are five fall-inspired moods worth building your playlist around.

For the cozy coffee shop mornings It’s a chilly Saturday morning, you’re sitting beside a café window with your favorite drink, and the world outside is slowly turning shades of orange and gold. This atmosphere calls for soft melodies, warm vocals, and comforting instrumentals. Think acoustic guitars, gentle piano, and songs that make you want to slow down. Songs to add: “Coffee” — beabadoobee

“Come Away With Me” — Norah Jones

“Sweet Creature” — Harry Styles The secret to this playlist is simplicity. Choose songs that blend into the background while making an ordinary morning feel like something out of a movie. For the main character autumn walks There’s arguably no better time to put on your headphones and take the long way home than during fall. For this playlist, look for songs that feel nostalgic, slightly dramatic, and full of emotion. Indie folk and alternative music work particularly well, especially when paired with tree-lined streets and falling leaves. Songs to add: “Stick Season” — Noah Kahan

“Ribs” — Lorde

“Ophelia” — The Lumineers

“Scott Street” — Phoebe Bridgers These songs capture the bittersweet feeling of growing up, changing seasons, and appreciating moments before they pass. For rainy days & study sessions Not every fall day is filled with sunshine and colorful leaves. Sometimes, the best autumn afternoons are the rainy ones spent indoors. Whether you’re studying for midterms, journaling, or catching up on readings, this playlist should create a peaceful environment without becoming too distracting. Jackie Ryan / Her Campus Songs to add: “Anchor” — Novo Amor

“Roslyn” — Bon Iver and St. Vincent

“Moon Song” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Show Me How” — Men I Trust Try mixing slower indie tracks with instrumental pieces. If lyrics make concentrating difficult, switch to piano covers or mellow jazz to maintain the atmosphere without interrupting your focus. For the nostalgic fall evenings There’s something about watching the sun set earlier each evening that makes fall feel especially nostalgic. Maybe it’s the transition into a new semester or the realization that another year is quickly passing. Whatever the reason, sometimes you just need a playlist that lets you embrace those feelings. Songs to add: “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron

“400 Lux ” Lorde

“cardigan” by Taylor Swift These songs are perfect to unwind after a long day surrounded by a quiet and peaceful evening. They’re emotional, comforting, and just dramatic enough to make staring out your window feel like a meaningful activity.

These tracks bring a little energy to your autumn rotation while maintaining that dreamy fall atmosphere.

The perfect fall playlist isn’t about following a particular aesthetic or listening exclusively to artists associated with autumn. It’s about finding songs that make you feel connected to the season. Mix your longtime favorites with unfamiliar artists, experiment with different genres, and don’t be afraid to include songs that only feel like fall to you.

After all, the best soundtrack is one that makes even the smallest moments worth remembering.