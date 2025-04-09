This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

“Oh, how I love being a woman!”

I don’t like the phrase “I’m not like other girls” because the truth is, I am exactly like other girls… and I love it. Girlhood or womanhood is so special and sacred, and I feel honoured to experience the same things as many other girls.

There’s lots of things I love about being a girl.

I love listening to Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.

I love self-tanning and makeup.

I love having a little sweet treat and drinking out of my Stanley.

I love my crop tops, baggy jeans, and miniskirts.

I love crying my eyes out to sad music.

I love dancing at clubs.

I love acaí bowls and McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

I love the colour pink.

I love rom coms.

I love speaking to animals in a baby voice.

I love Jellycats.

I love spending all of my money on clothes and makeup.

I love to gossip.

I love getting my little iced coffees and iced matchas.

I love sleeping in oversized shirts and boxers or matching pj sets.

I love pilates.

I love discussing gold or silver jewelry.

I love singing and dancing around my room.

I love listening to music and pretending I’m the main character.

I love yapping.

I love stalking TikTok reposts.

I love finding a new perfume scent.

I love fresh nails.

I love flowers.

I love crying during books and movies.

I love journaling and therapy.

I love getting aesthetic photos for my Instagram.

I love hanging out with my mom and sister.

I love spending time with my boyfriend.

I love planning my next vacation and what I’m going to wear.

I love playing mermaids in the pool.

I love achieving my goals.

I love playing Dress to Impress.

I love watching old Barbie movies.

I love being a girl.