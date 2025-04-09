“Oh, how I love being a woman!”
I don’t like the phrase “I’m not like other girls” because the truth is, I am exactly like other girls… and I love it. Girlhood or womanhood is so special and sacred, and I feel honoured to experience the same things as many other girls.
There’s lots of things I love about being a girl.
I love listening to Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.
I love self-tanning and makeup.
I love having a little sweet treat and drinking out of my Stanley.
I love my crop tops, baggy jeans, and miniskirts.
I love crying my eyes out to sad music.
I love dancing at clubs.
I love acaí bowls and McDonald’s chicken nuggets.
I love the colour pink.
I love rom coms.
I love speaking to animals in a baby voice.
I love Jellycats.
I love spending all of my money on clothes and makeup.
I love to gossip.
I love getting my little iced coffees and iced matchas.
I love sleeping in oversized shirts and boxers or matching pj sets.
I love pilates.
I love discussing gold or silver jewelry.
I love singing and dancing around my room.
I love listening to music and pretending I’m the main character.
I love yapping.
I love stalking TikTok reposts.
I love finding a new perfume scent.
I love fresh nails.
I love flowers.
I love crying during books and movies.
I love journaling and therapy.
I love getting aesthetic photos for my Instagram.
I love hanging out with my mom and sister.
I love spending time with my boyfriend.
I love planning my next vacation and what I’m going to wear.
I love playing mermaids in the pool.
I love achieving my goals.
I love playing Dress to Impress.
I love watching old Barbie movies.
I love being a girl.