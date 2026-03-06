HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR LAST MONTHS OF UNIVERSITY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I always imagined that I would have a picture-perfect experience at university; late nights studying, running to my roommates’ rooms to snuggle up and talk about our days, trying to find the best bars in the town, making new friends in every class, and feeling at home in a place I was terrified to go to.

It seems like just yesterday I was telling my family that I would be moving away from home. I remember being told that they didn’t think I could do it… and really, neither did I. Thankfully this school has been more than a positive experience, it’s become home and like many others, I don’t want it to end. Every incredible chapter must close and as I reflect on this throughout my last few months of university, and I want to share some ways that I’m planning to soak up every last memory.

. EXPLORE RANDOM PLACES YOU’VE NEVER BEEN TO ON CAMPUS & YOUR UNIVERSITY TOWN University campuses are HUGE and while I know my way around, we all have those odd buildings or rooms we’ve walked by but never peaked into. You’re never going to get the chance to explore a huge piece of land filled with odd and unique buildings again, so do it while you can! Does your campus have a greenhouse you can walk through? A rock-climbing wall at the gym? A pub that’s been on campus since it first opened? A… nuclear reactor to go get a tour of? Use those awkward hour breaks between your full day of lectures to the fullest. Afterpay For those who moved away for university, take this chance to go in your saved videos of places to visit in the area. That super aesthetic cafe, really great restaurant, and cute vintage store, are all only a bus ride away. We all get caught staying within our bubble around campus, but there is so much charm surrounding you and it is vital that you go now! My roommates and I made a pact at the beginning of the year that we would try one new restaurant in our university town each month. Not only has this led to us eating some great food, but we also branch out of our normal routine of going to the same bar (that we absolutely love) or the food chain spots we always get dinner from. . GO TO YOUR FAVOURITE PROFESSOR’S OFFICE HOURS We all have those profs we love and who have made an impact on our university career. Professors love it when students come to their office, especially if you’re not there to beg them to bump your midterm mark or look at your assignment for feedback. While you may question it now, you won’t regret going and seeing those incredible professors to thank them and also tell them about what’s next for you after graduation. Photo by Yan Krukov from Pexels . REVISIT MEANINGFUL SPOTS ON CAMPUS University is a rollercoaster that is incomparable to anything, and with this comes a whole lot of memories. As you walk to class, I know that you pass a spot that evokes a past experience, whether that be good or bad. Gather your friend group and make a list of places you’ll all go and take pictures of. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Put together a physical photo album and write out the associated memories with these places. Imagine showing your kids one day! They’re going to ask why a random table on the second floor of a library on campus is so significant and you’ll get to explain that it’s where you had a mental breakdown with your friends over a group project. Or they’ll point out the ordinary-looking hallway outside of your dorm room and you can share that is where you met your best friend for the first time. . WRITE LETTERS I am a sucker for physical memories and letters are a meaningful outlet to express the love you have for where you are right now. Have a night with friends paired with listening to Landslide by Fleetwood Mac, Ribs by Lorde, and blank paper to write future letters to yourself. Write about everything around you, your friends, the smell of your student house, the washing machine that stopped working, the snacks you guys always have together, and the random posters and pictures that ended up on the living room walls. You can plan to write letters to each other and open them up on the day of graduation. Talk about how proud you are of them, your fondest memories, and how you see your friendship growing. . GET OUT OF YOUR ROOM Similar to the idea of exploring campus, it is important to just get out of your room. I know how stressful school can be in fourth year, and especially at this time as we approach a season of final assignments and exams, but just remember that this is the time to make your last memories that you will hold onto forever. While I am urging you to go on trail walks with your friends, go out dancing, and spend your nights at the dive bar, I’m also begging you to choose working on campus over in your room. Locking in by yourself is always necessary, but those days where you have mundane work and just want to go home and relax on your bed, ask yourself again and pick the option of finding a friend you haven’t seen in a second for a coffee and study session on campus. These little moments are just as cherished as those fun nights out. Photo by Ben Duchac from Unsplash

So yes, it really is the start of the end of this amazing time in our lives.

While it makes me physically ill to think about graduating every day, I also am so excited to see what my life will be like in a year from now. If anything, I hope this has lit a fire under you to go and take it all in. We are only here for a few more months so just let it happen. Whatever goes wrong, please don’t sweat it. We all know that the time we spend stressing about something that won’t mean anything a year from now is pointless and especially at a time like this, each minute is precious.

However you plan to live these last few months, I wish you luck, happiness, and the ability to make each moment last long after you throw your cap in the air at graduation.