How To Make The Most of Your First Semester of Senior Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Senioritis hitting you like a freight train? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Your motivation just took an early vacation!

I don’t think it’s going to hit me that I’m not coming back to McMaster next year until I’m in the car after graduation. I’ve been thinking about how pivotal this time of our lives is, and how life-changing it can be with every decision we make. Now, here we are, four years later I’m on the cusp of graduating with a fancy degree and going to attend grad school. My inner senior is begging me to the most of my final year of undergrad, and I bet yours is too. With the past three years zipping by, this final first semester is going to be one for the books!

Here are a few ways to make the best of your final semester of senior year:

Time management: How are you supposed to have any fun if you’re swamped with classes? Believe it or not, final year does come with some final work as well. Classes are the only way you’re going to manage to graduate so TIME MANAGE!! Get that classwork done early so you have more time to play! Homecoming It seems crazy but in my three years at McMaster, I haven’t yet been to the HOCO football game. Of course, I always head over to the street parties and the clubs at night, but I never attend the main event. This is the year for changing that! You’ll catch me repping my McMaster merchandise in the stands this year. Clubs Last year was my first year joining clubs due to covid ruining my first two years, and they’ve changed my experience of university entirely! I’ve always heard that these years are the best of your life and to take advantage of them, but it wasn’t until joining clubs – like Her Campus – did I realize that this might actually be true. I’ve been able to find my people through these clubs and organizations and I’ve made some lifelong friends. This year is yet another year where I will be joining clubs that I’m interested in, to support and give back! I’m also hoping to attend a bunch of events on campus to meet new people and put myself out there. Take advantage of the university city While downtown Hamilton can be a little rough, I’ve always wanted to explore the city a little more. Trips to Westdale and Hess Village are definitely the vibe for this fall season and I’m going to be hitting the small businesses and cafes whenever I get the chance. I’m hoping to make the most of Hamilton as my university city before leaving, which includes eating at fun restaurants and seeing the best parts of what Hamilton has to offer!