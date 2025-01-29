How TikTok is Shaping People’s Lives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

TikTok needs to get an American citizenship ASAP… no seriously.

By now, most of us should be well aware of the fact American congress recently signed a bill to ban the use TikTok in the United States. The ban was to take effect on January 19th, however, TikTok shocked many users by restricting the app on the evening of the 18th. By some miracle, the app was back and running on the 19th, thanks to President Donald Trump, who postponed the ban with hopes to eventually come to an agreement with the app’s CEOs.

Days leading up to the ban, many took the time to reminisce about the simpler times on TikTok. Americans wanted to go out with a bang – and bringing TikTok back to its roots was the perfect idea. The 2018-2021 TikTok era was superior, filled with fun dances, popular trends, and entertaining content houses and creators. This era was the start of an empire, bringing in thousands of people a day. It was the first time on social media that individuals were able to connect so deeply. Therefore, watching these trends and seeing people take over my FYP one last time was incredibly nostalgic.

From seeing Charlie D’Amelio and the Sway Boys, to trends and sounds I haven’t seen of or head of in years, TikTok was transported back in time this week and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I felt as if I were transported back to a simpler and happier era. When I think of 2020 TikTok, I think of my teenage years, the sun shining, bike rides, and not a care in the world (at least something decent came from the Covid-19 pandemic).

The air was truly different then.

As a Canadian, if TikTok does get permanently banned, I will still be able to use the app, however it won’t be the same without the Americans. The American culture has a strong influence on TikTok. It will be truly devastating being on the app without them. Over the years TikTok has changed significantly, however, one thing remains constant, and that’s the sense of community it fosters. Whether you’re interested in cooking, reading, dancing, cleaning, memes, shopping, sports, and/or more, TikTok has a community for you. Call me chronically online, but TikTok isn’t “just an app” to me. TikTok is responsible for so much of my daily life: what I cook, what I wear, what I shop for, how I clean, my hobbies, my entertainment, and more.

I have been so inspired from individuals on TikTok and have learned so many things the last few years. I have been able to share, connect, and watch individuals from all over the world. It is truly a place that makes you feel less alone, even if it is “just an app”. People, like me, are watching and engaging in the same things.

So, if TikTok gets banned, it will be unimaginably tragic. I have never seen a stronger and larger community and there could never be one like it again. President Trump, I hope you choose to dismiss the ban as TikTok has become a place for creativity, expression, learning, and global connection- all attributes that are crucial to our society.