This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article was edited by Simoni Bassi

“Better to reign in hell than serve in heaven” is the famed line in which Satan boasts his pride after his rebel angels are defeated in the war in Heaven in Milton’s Paradise Lost, published in 1667. If we go back further to around the 8th century BC, Homer wrote the epic tales The Iliad and The Odyssey, which remain our oldest extant pieces of Western literature. In The Odyssey, the great warrior Achilles laments to Odysseus from the underworld: “By god, I’d rather slave on earth for another man—some dirt-poor tenant farmer who scrapes to keep alive—than rule down here over all the breathless dead.” Satan’s line about it being better to reign in hell sounds like a direct nod to Achilles, who despite being a great king amongst the dead, would rather live again, even if he only lives a humbled, beggarly life. Having read Paradise Lost, The Iliad, and The Odyssey, as well as watched Christopher Nolan’s new adaptation, the thing I find so captivating is the way pieces of literature stretched centuries apart still find ways to talk to each other, and how a pagan mythology held such deep influence in an interpretation and retelling of Christian theology.

While Milton wrote Paradise Lost as a retelling of the fall of man and Satan’s deception, Homer wrote about the ancient pagan culture of the greeks which emphasized glory above all else. In Homeric culture, the only way mere humans could become “immortal” like the gods was to earn eternal fame and glory so their names live on forever. In The Iliad, Achilles is entirely consumed by his wrath and pride, eventually leading to his close friend’s demise, and while he chooses a glorious short life, he reappears in The Odyssey grieving life, despite being a king in the underworld. In The Odyssey, Odysseus’ homecoming after Troy is harsh and takes far longer when his pride leads him to revealing his name to Polyphemus, the son of the god Poseidon. Once he finally reaches his home in Ithaca, it is only by acting as a beggar that he prevails in taking back his home. Homer’s stories emphasizing glory still seem to depict the idea of excess pride leading to one’s own demise, an idea very familiar to the fall of Satan.

Milton attempts to retell the story of Satan, Adam, and Eve while drawing from much of Homer’s content. Satan is molded into the classic Homeric warrior, but Milton uses this to depict the demonic and self-destructive ways of pride. Both Achilles and Satan deliver defiant speeches, and while Achilles refuses to submit to Agamemnon, Satan refuses to submit to God, ultimately leading both to ruin. Similarly, the demonic debate in Pandemonium echoes the war councils in The Iliad. Even Milton’s depiction of God and his angels in heaven is extremely reminiscent of how Homer depicts Zeus on Olympus, making an omnipotent God feel terribly human-like, something Milton was often critiqued for. I think the depiction of Adam and Eve even parallels that of Odysseus and his wife Penelope, as Odysseus rejects the immortality offered by Calypso, instead seeking to return home to his wife. Adam and Eve are also offered something: the forbidden fruit. They fail where Odysseus succeeded, obviously following Christian theology, but notice how Adam actively decides out of love for Eve to eat the forbidden fruit, whereas Odysseus rejects immortality out of love for Penelope. This central dilemma arises mainly when Adam and Eve go their separate ways to tend to the garden, while Odysseus and Penelope too were separated for years, both stories turning separation into a moral test. Milton also follows Homer’s invocation of the muses, replacing the pagan ones with the holy spirit.

Earlier this year, Christopher Nolan also released his adaptation of The Odyssey, almost inverting what Milton did, as it seems like he retells the greek pagan story through a kind of Abrahamic lens. Instead of being a prideful pagan hero, Odysseus is transformed into a deeply remorseful and morally-conscious character. The pagan gods are removed, with Odysseus being haunted by “Athena”, or rather, a victim of his sins. Even the greek concept of xenia (hospitality) is reframed into “Zeus’ Law” which mirrors the Golden Rule of mutual respect.

It’s fascinating how texts constantly connect, whether it’s Homer giving Achilles regrets, Milton depicting Satan’s pride, or Nolan giving a mythological hero a guilty conscience, all eras and cultures leave their own mark. Even after so many years, we still find ourselves referencing Milton’s epic and remixing Homer’s tales to understand what it means to be human and humble.