How I Built My Dream Wardrobe (Which Has Saved Me from Continuous Spending)

Picture this: it’s been a long day and you’re finally scrolling through TikTok on your phone. Every other video is a shopping haul or a “get ready with me”. The more you scroll through these videos, the stronger your urge to shop is. After the 50th video of an influencer showing you their new stack of cropped tops, you give in and go online to do some damage. If we’re being honest, this has happened to me countless of times. I truly have an unhealthy passion for shopping. I feel good when I dress good, and I couldn’t help but want all the pieces influencers were showing off on my feed. This overconsumption was so unhealthy for me, as it resulted in most of my income being spent on unnecessary clothing purchases. I had so many pieces that just sat in my closet, with little to no use.

It wasn’t until this past summer that I decided to put a stop to this toxic cycle of always needing and wanting more clothes. I was getting dressed for a girl’s night out and was so frustrated with all my clothing options. My options were unflattering past microtrends or statement pieces that were hard to match or wear more than once. I had excessive outfit options but felt insecure since there was no value in my pieces. I had spent so much money on clothing I no longer liked. This was the moment I realized I needed to invest in good basics and capsule pieces that I wouldn’t get sick of. For me, spending money on attractive, durable and quality basics that match everything seemed much more worth it. I put together a budget (and a donation pile for all those microtrend-y clothes in my closet) and got to work.

I turned off TikTok and did my own research; I tried to figure out the best places that sold flattering and quality pieces. I no longer wanted influencers, well, influencing me. Instead, Google and Pinterest became my reliable BFFs. The colour scheme I was seeking was strictly red, black, white, grey, and cream. Of course, the odd bold coloured item was okay, but I truly tried to focus on neutrals. Aritzia, Skims, and H&M have quickly become my favourite stores for flattering basics. I would even say thrifting has contributed to a majority of my wardrobe now. I used to love Garage, but I find they sell too many ‘one-time wear’ pieces (aside from their amazing jean and skirt selection).

From Skims, I invested in their bodysuits, shapewear, t-shirts, and tanks. Skims might just be my favourite clothing store. I find the quality lasts and they have the most flattering articles of clothing I have ever worn. From Aritzia, I invested in their matching loungewear and a few going out shirts. Similarly, H&M has a good mix of inexpensive basics. They have Skims dupes for a quarter of the price and honestly, I couldn’t resist. With thrifting, I found a few red, black, and white vintage corsets, which are great for going out. Lastly, Garage makes up my entire skirt and jean collection. They have the best basic miniskirts and jeans that go with anything.

Now, it’s time for me to put these basics to use. On a night out, I tend to reach for a corset type shirt and a mini skirt. To go study on campus, I reach for a matching set from Aritzia, or throw on a pair of grey sweats and a black skims t-shirt. Since my wardrobe is now neutral and can be re-worn, I like to rotate my pieces. I now feel good in all the pieces I own; they are extremely flattering and match effortlessly. I no longer buy everything I see because I have quality pieces in my closet that will never go out of style and will always make me feel my best. By doing this, I’ve saved hundreds of dollars by not feeling the need to constantly ‘upgrade’ my wardrobe, since I believe it is already good.