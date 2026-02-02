HOW ‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’ SECRETLY NAILED THE STRONG FEMALE ARCHETYPE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From accusations of Stockholm syndrome to “pick me girl” behaviour, Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast has always been the receiver of criticism. However, when you examine Belle’s character throughout the movie, she emerges as Disney’s unique success of the strong female archetype.

The movie begins by establishing Belle as an outsider to the village, being called “funny” and “strange”. Though there’s nothing objectively odd about Belle, she’s isolated and unable to form genuine connections due to her differences. Even though it’s dismissed as “pick me” behaviour, her desire for something “more than this provincial life” is founded on her lack of connection to the town. The judgment amplified by her association with her father, Maurice, the town’s “crazy old loon.” Despite this, Belle’s love for her father is strong, as she trades her life for Maurice’s freedom from the Beast. Already, Belle is established as a fearless defender of her beliefs and her loved ones; sticking up for her father, refusing to internalize the judgment she faces and sacrificing her desired freedom for her fathers.

Once imprisoned, Belle refuses to submit or make excuses for the Beasts’ aggressive and rude behavior. She consistently refuses dinner with the Beast, even when Lumiere prompted him to ask politelyand even admitted to not want anything to do with him. Belle refuses to be buttered up or accept insincerity; to Belle, words mean nothing without genuine action.

After being screamed at by the Beast for touching the enchanted rose, Belle flees the castle, frightened. As Belle is about to get attacked by wolves, the Beast saves her, just before collapsing. Belle almost decides to leave him, but after a moment of reflection, saves him and nurses him back to health. Upon returning to the castle, an argument ensues, in which Belle confronts him by saying, “You should learn to control your temper,” shocking him into self-reflection. Only after he listens to her does she express gratitude. Through this dynamic, Belle demonstrates a balance between empathy and accountability, she forgives but never excuses. Belle’s choice to save the beast was not out of obligation, but proof of her genuine kindness. However, her kindness and respect must be earned as is reflected when she thanks the Beast only after he changes his attitude. Belle displays her fearlessness by setting boundaries and negotiating with a beast she was fleeing from moments ago, confronting her fears of the Beast directly. Most importantly, Belle doesn’t begin to fall in love with the Beast until he consistently demonstrates change. Only when he learns to be gentle and controls his temper does Belle see the Beast in a new light, as demonstrated by the Beast saying, “She’s never looked at me that way before.” Belle’s respect is not freely given, it’s earned through growth, empathy, and humility. By the end of the film, Belle is a character who loves deeply but never finds herself consumed by that love. She demonstrates how compassion and strength are not opposing forces but naturally coexist. Belle proves that setting boundaries, demanding respect, and extending grace when deserved are all signs of empowerment.

Belle isn’t a “pick me” or a victim. Instead, she’s a girl who loves deeply, shows compassion without tolerating mistreatment, and understands kindness doesn’t require submission. Beauty and the Beast taught us that true strength comes from courage, empathy, and the ability to love without surrendering your self-worth. Years later, Belle remains one of Disney’s secret successes, a female hero that teaches young girls that you don’t need a sword to be strong.