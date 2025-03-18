This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

It’s a Sunday afternoon in Hamilton, Ontario. You and your significant other are bored in your student house, watching the hours go by as you curl up on the couch, spilling some piping hot tea and catching up on your daily dose TikTok and Netflix.

The laundry is done, dishes are done, you’ve cleaned your room and done all the Sunday chores you could possibly think of, yet it’s only 4pm. You sigh. The day is dragging on yet you can’t seem to find anything else to do. Your significant other suggests exploring Hamilton as you both haven’t seen the city much since you moved here and you reluctantly agree. However, you have no idea where to go or what to see. You feel ashamed but considering you’ve only lived here a couple of months, you’re bound to feel this way. I’m sure many students can relate. As a new student living in Hamilton, there are plenty of cute date night and casual hang out places that you have yet to see that you can take your significant other or your friends to. When I lived in Hamilton, there were a number of places I visited that I can attest to fit the date night vibe perfectly. If you’re looking for an evening of romance and intimacy but you also want to keep it casual, look no further! Here’s my personal list of cute places to go to in Hamilton.

TeaHut Cafe (100 Main Street East, Hamilton) If you’re looking for the perfect place for a first date , the TeaHut is the place for you! Right on the corner of Main Street, you’ll find bubble tea heaven. The vibes inside are immaculate, filled with fancy boots and walls coated in red, giving you the perfect atmosphere with a side of cozy and intimate. This place would be perfect not only for a date but also a casual hangout spot to celebrate the end of exam season with friends. From their large assortment of bubble tea, smoothies, juices and snacks, don’t be afraid to indulge in their delicious menu while also debating whether or not he/she’s worth bringing home to your parents. Photo by Rod Long from Unsplash The Mulberry CoffeeHouse (193 James Street N, Hamilton) Located on James Street in the former lobby of an 1880’s hotel, resides the Mulberry Coffeehouse. Personally, this is one of my favorite locations to sit and study. It is perfect for sitting in the highchairs pretending like you’re in a sad music video pondering out the windows. In the summer, the patio is great for a quick chat or a moment of solitude. With the wooden architecture and neatly dim pendant lights, this coffeehouse takes the trophy for a chill, eclectic atmosphere that serves as the perfect mood to soothe the nerves during exam season or to ease the tensions on a first date. Bayfront Park (200 HarbourFront Drive, Hamilton) Looking for the perfect place to take your Tinder date, make out with and never see them again? Bayfront Park takes the cake for the perfect make out spot for students in Hamilton. This conservation park is a convenient location in the summer for little picnics, walks along the waterfront trails and naturalized areas of flowers. However, once the sun sets at Bayfront, things take an interesting turn. Students are often seen making out and having a little too much fun near the beaches, picnic tables and a natural grass theater. So, if you’re curious to find out how great this place actually is, go on a late night drive to see for yourself! Photo by Nathan Dumlao from Unsplash Gage Park (100 Main Street E, Hamilton, ON) I’m sure you all have heard of Gage Park. It has a great homey atmosphere that’s perfect for a casual stroll especially near the Greenhouses. The beautiful historical fountain, located in the center of Gage Park, is the most popular location where many couples are seen sharing their first kiss, holding hands or taking romantic wedding photoshoots. This park is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Hamilton with its vibrant crowd, outstanding gardens, and large selection of trees attracting people of all ages. Gage Park really is the cherry on top for all things beautiful, especially in the summer. If you want to experience it for yourself, take your significant other there and share a passionate kiss in front of the fountain. I promise you, you won’t regret it.

Well, those are all the places in Hamilton that I personally have heard many great things about. I hope this article added a little bit of excitement to your weekend and that, one day, you’ll be able to explore these unique spots in the city that you and your significant other can enjoy together. Until next time!