Heritage as Armour: The Bold Reclamation of South Asian Identity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Vibrant and modern—young South Asian women are reclaiming culture with a fresh twist.

Boldly adored and unapologetically ourselves, South Asian women are reclaiming heritage as both armour and art, fusing tradition with rebellion to create a culture of our own.

A new era has risen, as young South Asian women have been navigating a powerful and intimate journey of renaissance. It truly seems like a rite of passage, where we initially hid from our heritage, believing that its vibrancy was something to bury , as if it was something that would bring an unwanted spotlight. But now, you’ll find more and more of us embracing our heritage unapologetically, but with a beautiful twist, as we delicately fuse our roots with our present.

This isn’t simply a unique fashion moment, but rather a rediscovery and revival of identity.

Growing up in Canada – although it is now a charmingly diverse mosaic of culture – many of us shared a similar tug-of-war with our cultural identities at a young age. The lively colours, the traditional attire, and the complex foods always seemed so loud and felt like something we should conceal rather than celebrate. The sight of jewelled bangles ornamenting our arms, the delicate lines of mehndi decorating our palms, of intricately embroidered shawls, of golden jhumkas swaying in time with our laughter—they were all reminders that we were somehow “different,” and when you’re young, different doesn’t always seem like something to be proud of.

Yet, as we grow older, we find ourselves retrieving these symbols with renewed purpose, reimagining them in ways that feel modern, deeply personal, and celebratory.

These days you’ll see South Asian women adorning themselves with jewelry pieces that speak both to their individuality and heritage; whether it’s minimalist pieces (like a dainty and glittering gold chain), or maximalist pieces that don’t shy away from the endless stacks of bangles and rings. We’ve also reclaimed the power of the slicked-back bun, a style that our mothers, aunties, and elders have worn for generations, and embraced it as an integral hairstyle, because of course, Amla oil did it first. How funny is it that we once thought of that as something unclean and not fresh, and now we walk proudly with the same slicked-back, without shame.

Such choices are a quiet proclamation of confidence, a nod and a promise to our mothers who taught us to keep our heads high.

Makeup, too, has become a canvas for reclamation. It’s in the bold kajal lining our eyes, the vibrant shades painting our eyelids, as we no longer hide from letting ourselves be seen as vibrant, but rather we embrace being ourselves loudly in ways that beautifully intersect with our roots. This is an homage to traditions that date back centuries, in the way we blend earthy tones that speak to our heritage. We’re not afraid to pair Western trends with a bindi, to blend matte lip shades with the rich reds and browns that remind us of the hues that make up our traditional dresses. These choices are deliberate, as if we’re making up for lost time: to repent for the days where we would keep these elements tucked away instead of letting them shine without constraint. We’re remixing our identities, blending the best of both worlds to create a look that is authentically ours. Clothing has also become a fascinating avenue for combining our traditional attire with Western choices in uniquely bold ways. From draping sarees in unorthodox ways to pairing lehenga skirts with crop tops, South Asian women are redefining how traditional clothing can exist in modern, Western spaces.

There are no guidelines or rules: we’re experimenting and reclaiming by mixing traditional options with contemporary styles, creating looks that transcend boundaries, that say, “Yes, I am part of both worlds, and this world is actively part of it.”

However, it’s not all about aesthetics. Reclaiming one’s culture comes with its own set of challenges, as “authenticity” causes us to question how to simultaneously honor our old traditions while pushing creative boundaries. This journey comes with some social friction— being “too much” or “too loud”, juggling one identity or the other. Nonetheless, amid all these tensions, there’s an undeniable power in the way we are choosing to tell our stories. While we may have tried to downplay our heritage in the past with the hopes of fitting in, today we openly stand tall, both in the sarees and lehengas of our heritage and the ripped jeans and crop tops of our Western life.

For many young South Asian women, this journey of reclamation is also an intimate act of healing, as we are mending our relationships with our cultures and truly feeling gifted to be a part of something as lively and vibrant. Now, we see it through the eyes of our own creativity, realizing that the very parts of our heritage that once felt restrictive can be shaped into empowering statements. We are redefining what it means to be South Asian in modern times: we continue to pay homage to our cultures, but also make defiant and bold choices that celebrate our resilience, and our love for a culture we now proudly call our own. By embracing this unique duality, we as women, are gently teaching ourselves that heritage isn’t a weight, but rather a treasure we’ve rediscovered, a treasure we wish we had seen before, and one we can carry however we please.