FRIENDSHIP TRULY IS MAGIC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe the things we are exposed to as kids shape who we become, and that includes the films and television shows we grew up with. My favourite TV show growing up was My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, and over the years I have come to understand the truth behind that title.

I grew up playing with Barbie dolls, like a lot of girls did, but I never had the desire to own a Ken doll. In my stories, Barbie never needed a Ken. My Barbie was always perfectly content with her girlfriends; whether it be going out shopping, getting mani-pedis, throwing slumber parties, or exploring cute (imaginary) cafes, she was always happiest when she was with her girls. Looking back on the scenarios I used to play with my dolls, I am realizing that I have become the Barbie I always played pretend with. Now I go shopping with my friends, explore cute (real) cafes, go on new and exciting adventures, and we enjoy each other’s presence no matter the setting.

The things I used to play pretend with my Barbies are now happening to me, and I could not be more grateful.

I remember being 8 years old and roleplaying my favourite fictional friend groups with my own best friends at recess. We would assign each other characters from so many of our favourite shows, including Ever After High, My Little Pony, and Lego Friends. I am very lucky to have grown up with a generation of television that deeply values female friendships and illustrates the importance of those friendships in beautiful ways. I believe that growing up seeing strong female characters and stunning female friendships helped me truly embrace my femininity and made me feel so lucky to be a girl.

In a world that is still deeply patriarchal, it is so important for young women and girls to have strong female figures to look up to. I am grateful for the strong female leads I grew up watching, like Barbie, who has had over 250 different careers. She may be fictional, and it may not be physically possible considering the length of the human lifespan, but she is an inspiration to me regardless: Barbie reminds me that I can do anything I set my mind to.

The Ever After High girls were also some of my absolute favourite characters and biggest inspirations growing up. Raven Queen inspired me and many other little girls to be fearless, defy people’s expectations, and take charge of my own future even if the book says otherwise. Apple White inspired me to be confident in who I am and stay true to myself when things go sideways. Raven and Apple are very yin and yang. Sworn enemies by birth, as daughter of the Evil Queen and daughter of Snow White respectively, Raven was destined to be the villain in Apple’s story. However, the two defied all odds and became close friends. They were my original definition of “opposites attract”, and I have noticed that quality is present in some of my closest friendships today. I see my own friendships in Raven and Apple: nothing alike at first glance but deep down a bond like no other.

Another show that shaped my outlook on friendship was Lego Friends. My elementary school friend group consisted of myself and four other girls, the perfect number for each of us to have our own Lego Friends character. I remember the characters being very similar to each of us, and it was almost a no-brainer deciding who was who. I was Mia, probably because I also loved horses and being outdoors as a kid. All of us were so different, yet we came together and became inseparable, just like in the show.

That is the beauty of the shows I grew up watching; the characters were always so different from each other, but they showed that strong relationships can form no matter where you come from.

As I’ve gotten older, I have learned to value my friends in a way I never considered as a kid. My friends are part of my family, even if not by blood, and I know younger me would feel elated seeing the relationships she always dreamed of having finally come to life.