FOOD SPOTS TO HIT WHEN YOU’RE IN DOWNTOWN TORONTO!

We’re currently weeks into the new semester, however, that also brings us closer to reading week! And what’s better to do during the reading week than to EAT!!! Escaping Hamilton to enjoy the vibrant city vibes of downtown Toronto is always one of my favourite things to do. Now downtown Toronto does seem very far, but Union station is only an hour and a half away on a good day when using GO transit.

Once you’re there, the food options are ENDLESS, so here’s a curated list of spots that I feel are 100% with the hype.

. JOEY RESTAURANTS This is a certified classic. Joey’s is perfect if you’re looking for a casual restaurant with a great menu and probably the best happy hour in the city. Their newest location on King Street is iconic, especially when it is down to their bathroom (it’s so pretty and PERFECT for photos). As a proud Joey’s girl who’s been 9 times across 4 different locations, I can confidently say it never disappoints. View this post on Instagram . SCADDABUSH ITALIAN KITCHEN AND BAR If you’re craving Italian, but want something more casual and fun, Scaddabush is the place to be. Think American-style Italian with generous portions, fresh pasta and amazing pizza options. The atmosphere is just so beautiful and antique, and their fresh mozzarella is to DIE FOR. View this post on Instagram . PIANO PIANO This is for those who’re feeling a bit fancy. Piano Piano is more on the upscale side, however, the atmosphere is super cozy with retro decor inside. The best part is that they have an AMAZING lunch deal, making it perfect for students who want fine dining without breaking the bank. This is a great spot for catching up with friends who you haven’t seen in months. View this post on Instagram . DAVE’S HOT CHICKEN Now this isn’t exactly a sit-down restaurant, but this is a STAPLE located right next to the Eaton center. If you love fried chicken and can handle a bit of heat, Dave’s Hot Chicken will be life-changing. Trust me when I tell you, their heat levels are no joke, and it hits every time. View this post on Instagram Dave’s sauce pairs SO WELL with the chicken tenders. . JUICY DUMPLING This is a GEM for when you want cheap eats that still taste amazing. Juicy Dumpling is known for their soup dumplings at very low prices, ensuring you don’t break your bank. It’s casual, fast and perfect for a food crawl with your friends. View this post on Instagram

Reading week gives you the perfect opportunity to explore, recharge, and to treat yourself after a hectic start to the semester. A Toronto food crawl may be exactly what you need. Whether you’re into upscale Italian, comfort food, or budget-friendly plates, downtown Toronto truly has something for everyone! <3