Famous Philosophical Sayings That Are Worth Understanding 

I know “worth understanding” is a bold claim, especially when we’ve been told countless times that course readings are always “worth understanding” — only to find that the midterm is a fill-in-the-blank transcript of lectures. Trust issues? I get it. But from one victim of the school system to another, these philosophical gems that I’m offering you here are worth it.

Note: My intention here is not to help you change your mindset but to introduce you to a new perspective you may want to consider. I will be sharing my own (common) interpretations of the quotes to provide you with direction.

“A blazing fire makes flame and brightness out of everything that is thrown into it.”

Marcus Aurelius Fate is an inevitable law of nature for stoics, something we have no control over. If something is going to happen, it will happen. Here you are, fire. Flame and brightness are a result of our actions and emotions. And what is thrown into the fire is all that fate throws at us, the good and the bad. My interpretation here is that no matter what life throws at you, the choice to thrive exists. Consider this: Early in the morning, you spilled your coffee. Now, you could allow the minutes it took to spill and clean up to overshadow the rest of the day. Or, you could recognize that sometimes, coffee spills and that’s just that. A 10-minute “loss” doesn’t deserve to shape your entire day if a 10-minute “win” doesn’t get the same honour. Realize that these are just small moments, not the whole story. Experiences are shaped by fate, but deciding how they affect you is up to you. Note: I know you may think, “Well, fire is only good until it distinguishes,” but that’s just death. Death is inevitable for all, everyone and everything. Until then, try not to let the smaller things, the ones that can’t kill us, affect you so deeply.

“Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else’s opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.”

Oscar Wilde Most learning is imitation. Ask a linguist, and they’ll tell you language is learned through imitation. Ask a behaviourist, and they’ll say behaviour is imitation. You get my point: imitation. We are sent into a world and told that we have the freedom to be and do what we want. But by nature, it seems that we are slaves to this act of imitation. So, it should be no surprise when we easily fall victim to being a part of the majority without questioning why. This quote highlights the shortcoming of many individuals; establishing our own authentic self-concept. Think of an instance where you didn’t wear an outfit, not because you didn’t like it, but because you feared what others would think. In the early stages of life, we imitate actions to learn, but in the later stages, it seems that we imitate out of fear. The fear of failing or embarrassing ourselves if we deviate. We start adopting others’ thoughts, negative or positive, without questioning what we value. It’s a daunting task to sit down and evaluate what you want out of life, but if not now, then when? Understanding ourselves is the foundation of being authentic, unique individuals. It is what allows us to pursue and act in ways meaningful to us. Choose to live life by your own rules.

“To avoid criticism, say nothing, do nothing, be nothing.”