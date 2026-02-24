‘DIM’ THEN ‘SUM’

Ha Gow, Siu Mai, Cha Siu Bao
You’ll want Oolong just about now!
What better way to spend your Sundays than a calm, peaceful time to go to Yum Cha? Dim sum—a Cantonese identity, a delicious cuisine, a meaningful tradition. Here are some dishes and tea you absolutely cannot miss.
THE ICONIC ONES
- . HA GOW
-
Cantonese Characters: 蝦餃
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): haa1 gaau2
Ha gow are delicate steamed dumplings filled with juicy shrimp and wrapped in a translucent, chewy skin.
- . SIU MAI
-
Cantonese Characters: 燒賣
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): siu1 maai6
Siu mai are open-topped dumplings made with seasoned pork and shrimp, topped with a pop of orange roe.
- . CHA SIU BAO
-
Cantonese Characters: 叉燒包
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): caa1 siu1 baau1
Cha siu bao are fluffy steamed bungs filled with sweet and savoury barbecue pork.
more yummy ones
- . PAN-FRIED TURNIP CAKE
-
Cantonese Characters: 煎蘿蔔糕
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zin1 lo4 baak6 gou1
Pan-fried turnip cake is crispy on the outside and soft inside, packed with savoury bits of radish and cured meat.
- . CHINESE DONUT NOODLE ROLLS
-
Cantonese Characters: 炸兩
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zaa3 loeng5
Chinese donut noodle rolls pair soft rice noodles with a crunchy fried dough stick, finished with a drizzle of soy sauce.
- . STEAMED RICE NOODLE ROLLS
-
Cantonese Characters: 腸粉
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): coeng1 fan2
Steamed rice noodle rolls are silky smooth sheets of rice noodles, often filled with shrimp or beef and served with light soy sauce.
SWEET STUFF
- . EGG TARTS
-
Cantonese Characters: 蛋撻
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): daan6 taat3
Egg tarts feature a buttery crust filled with smooth, lightly sweetened egg custard.
- . FRIED SESAME BALLS
-
Cantonese Characters: 煎堆
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zin1 deoi1
Fried sesame balls are crispy, chewy rice dough balls coated in sesame seeds and filled with sweet red bean paste.
- . SPONGE CAKE
-
Cantonese Characters: 馬拉糕
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): maa5 laai1 gou
Sponge cake is a light, airy Cantonese dessert with a mildly sweet flavour and soft, fluffy texture.
HEAR THE TEA
- . PU-ERH
-
Cantonese Characters: 普洱茶
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): pou2 nei2 caa4
Pu-erh tea is a rich, earthy fermented tea known for its deep flavoUr and warming finish.
- . JASMINE
-
Cantonese Characters: 茉莉花茶
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): mut6 lei6 faa1 caa4
Jasmine tea is fragrant and floral, made by scenting green tea leaves with jasmine blossoms.
- . OOLONG
-
Cantonese Characters: 烏龍茶
Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): wu1 lung4 caa4
Oolong tea falls between green and black tea, offering a smooth, complex flavour with floral and roasted notes.
So if you want Sum-thing to eat—eat Dim Sum!