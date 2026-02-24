‘DIM’ THEN ‘SUM’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ha Gow, Siu Mai, Cha Siu Bao

You’ll want Oolong just about now!

What better way to spend your Sundays than a calm, peaceful time to go to Yum Cha? Dim sum—a Cantonese identity, a delicious cuisine, a meaningful tradition. Here are some dishes and tea you absolutely cannot miss.

THE ICONIC ONES

. HA GOW Cantonese Characters: 蝦餃 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): haa1 gaau2 Ha gow are delicate steamed dumplings filled with juicy shrimp and wrapped in a translucent, chewy skin. View this post on Instagram . SIU MAI Cantonese Characters: 燒賣 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): siu1 maai6 Siu mai are open-topped dumplings made with seasoned pork and shrimp, topped with a pop of orange roe. View this post on Instagram . CHA SIU BAO Cantonese Characters: 叉燒包 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): caa1 siu1 baau1 Cha siu bao are fluffy steamed bungs filled with sweet and savoury barbecue pork. View this post on Instagram

more yummy ones

. PAN-FRIED TURNIP CAKE Cantonese Characters: 煎蘿蔔糕 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zin1 lo4 baak6 gou1 Pan-fried turnip cake is crispy on the outside and soft inside, packed with savoury bits of radish and cured meat. View this post on Instagram . CHINESE DONUT NOODLE ROLLS Cantonese Characters: 炸兩 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zaa3 loeng5 Chinese donut noodle rolls pair soft rice noodles with a crunchy fried dough stick, finished with a drizzle of soy sauce. . STEAMED RICE NOODLE ROLLS Cantonese Characters: 腸粉 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): coeng1 fan2 Steamed rice noodle rolls are silky smooth sheets of rice noodles, often filled with shrimp or beef and served with light soy sauce. View this post on Instagram

SWEET STUFF

. EGG TARTS Cantonese Characters: 蛋撻 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): daan6 taat3 Egg tarts feature a buttery crust filled with smooth, lightly sweetened egg custard. View this post on Instagram . FRIED SESAME BALLS Cantonese Characters: 煎堆 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zin1 deoi1 Fried sesame balls are crispy, chewy rice dough balls coated in sesame seeds and filled with sweet red bean paste. View this post on Instagram . SPONGE CAKE Cantonese Characters: 馬拉糕 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): maa5 laai1 gou Sponge cake is a light, airy Cantonese dessert with a mildly sweet flavour and soft, fluffy texture. View this post on Instagram

HEAR THE TEA

. PU-ERH Cantonese Characters: 普洱茶 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): pou2 nei2 caa4 Pu-erh tea is a rich, earthy fermented tea known for its deep flavoUr and warming finish. View this post on Instagram . JASMINE Cantonese Characters: 茉莉花茶 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): mut6 lei6 faa1 caa4 Jasmine tea is fragrant and floral, made by scenting green tea leaves with jasmine blossoms. . OOLONG Cantonese Characters: 烏龍茶 Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): wu1 lung4 caa4 Oolong tea falls between green and black tea, offering a smooth, complex flavour with floral and roasted notes. View this post on Instagram

So if you want Sum-thing to eat—eat Dim Sum!