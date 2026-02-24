Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Jakub Kapusnak from Unsplash
‘DIM’ THEN ‘SUM’

Claresta Cheung Student Contributor, McMaster University
Ha Gow, Siu Mai, Cha Siu Bao 

You’ll want Oolong just about now! 

What better way to spend your Sundays than a calm, peaceful time to go to Yum Cha? Dim sum—a Cantonese identity, a delicious cuisine, a meaningful tradition. Here are some dishes and tea you absolutely cannot miss.

THE ICONIC ONES

. HA GOW

Cantonese Characters: 蝦餃 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): haa1 gaau2 

Ha gow are delicate steamed dumplings filled with juicy shrimp and wrapped in a translucent, chewy skin.

. SIU MAI

Cantonese Characters: 燒賣 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): siu1 maai6 

Siu mai are open-topped dumplings made with seasoned pork and shrimp, topped with a pop of orange roe.

. CHA SIU BAO

Cantonese Characters: 叉燒包 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): caa1 siu1 baau1 

Cha siu bao are fluffy steamed bungs filled with sweet and savoury barbecue pork.

more yummy ones

. PAN-FRIED TURNIP CAKE

Cantonese Characters: 煎蘿蔔糕 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zin1 lo4 baak6 gou1 

Pan-fried turnip cake is crispy on the outside and soft inside, packed with savoury bits of radish and cured meat.

. CHINESE DONUT NOODLE ROLLS

Cantonese Characters: 炸兩 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zaa3 loeng5 

Chinese donut noodle rolls pair soft rice noodles with a crunchy fried dough stick, finished with a drizzle of soy sauce.

. STEAMED RICE NOODLE ROLLS

Cantonese Characters: 腸粉 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): coeng1 fan2

 

Steamed rice noodle rolls are silky smooth sheets of rice noodles, often filled with shrimp or beef and served with light soy sauce.

SWEET STUFF

. EGG TARTS

Cantonese Characters: 蛋撻 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): daan6 taat3 

Egg tarts feature a buttery crust filled with smooth, lightly sweetened egg custard.

. FRIED SESAME BALLS

Cantonese Characters: 煎堆 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): zin1 deoi1 

Fried sesame balls are crispy, chewy rice dough balls coated in sesame seeds and filled with sweet red bean paste.

. SPONGE CAKE

Cantonese Characters: 馬拉糕 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): maa5 laai1 gou

Sponge cake is a light, airy Cantonese dessert with a mildly sweet flavour and soft, fluffy texture.

HEAR THE TEA

. PU-ERH

Cantonese Characters: 普洱茶 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): pou2 nei2 caa4 

Pu-erh tea is a rich, earthy fermented tea known for its deep flavoUr and warming finish.

. JASMINE

Cantonese Characters: 茉莉花茶 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): mut6 lei6 faa1 caa4 

Jasmine tea is fragrant and floral, made by scenting green tea leaves with jasmine blossoms.

. OOLONG

Cantonese Characters: 烏龍茶 

Cantonese pronunciation (Jyutping): wu1 lung4 caa4 

Oolong tea falls between green and black tea, offering a smooth, complex flavour with floral and roasted notes.

So if you want Sum-thing to eat—eat Dim Sum!

