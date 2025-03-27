Diary of a Social Media Connoisseur: How I Capture the Perfect Instagram Photos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Photography isn’t just a hobby, it’s an art!

I love Instagram; dare I say it is my second favourite social media app next to TikTok. However, when it comes to posting content, it ranks first. There is something so enjoyable about taking photos for Instagram, and I’m not sure what it is. Perhaps it’s the thrill of showing off a new outfit or hairstyle, or perhaps it is the perfect excuse to look presentable. Either way, it’s one of my favourite hobbies. Before a night out, I never miss the opportunity to take some good pictures (my following is probably so over my recurrent posting… oops).

Like I’ve mentioned, photography is an art; yes, even if it is taking photos of yourself. Despite what one may believe, there are certain ways to take Instagram photos that will ensure an aesthetic, “cool girl” feed. Today, I am going to share all of my tips and tricks for a perfect, curated, influencer-style feed. Whether you’re a pro at Instagram or just starting out, this is a guide anyone can utilize, based on what works for me!

First, I invested in a digital camera. I have the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360. Digital cameras make every picture better as it really sharpens the quality and gives that vintage-ish look. My iPhone is also newer so the camera quality on there is nice as well. Next, I like to find the perfect background for my photos. This is a crucial step! If I’m taking a mirror picture, I want to ensure the background is clean and tidy. I don’t want any of the attention to be on my messy room or bathroom. If I’m in public, I avoid taking mirror pictures as the background is typically unpredictable. If I am taking digital camera pictures, I like a nice plain background. For me, this typically means a solid wall in my apartment or a door frame. In public, the background just needs to look precise. Sometimes I’ll take photos with a fancy restaurant background or in front of a nice view or trees. Regardless, the background has to be free of clutter!

Moving on, I want to make sure both the lighting and camera settings are set up well. Strong, cool tone lighting is often important to enhance facial features; however, dim, and dark spaces sometimes make for a good photo too. It really depends on the vibe I am trying to portray. My camera settings are dependent on the lighting. I use flash, and there are indoor and outdoor options for brightly lit and dim areas. Next, when I take photos, I want to ensure I have many options to choose from, so I usually take a good number of photos at once. I don’t typically stop to check the photos until I am finished, that way I can take many efficiently and quickly. Lastly, I use photoshop to enhance the background and lighting in my photos. Photoshop is great for enhancement, not for morphing. I usually just brighten (or dim, depending) the background of my photos, I turn up vibrance or saturation to enhance the colours, I darken the borders around each photo, but I do not touch my face or body (unless I have a giant pimple or something… I’m just a girl).

Voilà, these notions have really helped my feed come together. Good luck with your own creative pursuits!