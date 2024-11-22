This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

To a first-generation Latina who feels alone.

From all the mountains you’ve crossed, the sand you’ve touched, and the cities you’ve walked through. Whether you were born outside or inside the country, culture has bloomed and kissed you from the moment you cried.

The moment you realized you were truly that alone walking into the country to study, or even just simply commuting by bus. Feeling the unknown, no one in your family to relate to. I’m here to tell you I know that feeling too. The truth is we are stronger than you think for being our parents’ voice and for the hard work and sacrifice of leaving a land they knew and loved. Now we’re here, whether we know our languages or not, we are the voices of the little girls in Latin America, for our younger siblings and grandparents.

I wanted to also remind you that those grades do not define your intelligence, but your ability to question and love everything, your passions, and your dreams. I am writing to you so that you can remind yourself tus que tus furezas son mas que lo que queries. I admire the person you are and how you’ve taken so many hard responsibilities and obligations this world brought you to carry. Tu eres una mujer fuerte. Your story will be one that many women through your bloodstream will remember, you accomplished much and brought us out from the stereotypes imposed in our media. Tu eres bella!

Lastly, I want you to remember that your feelings are more than valid and they’re heard even when it feels like you’re in a soundproof box. Thank you for inspiring and showing resilience every day. Eres poderosa!