Dark Academia Outfits Inspired By Classic Books

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

The semester starts with the leaves turning warm shades of orange and red and the afternoons getting shorter—perfect for pulling out the fall outfits and remembering some of my favourite classic books. As I was sorting through my closet, I glanced at my desk and saw my treasured reads: Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice, and Frankenstein. That’s when it hit me—why not create outfits inspired by these literary gems and share them with the world? Maybe you’ll find some dark academia inspo, too.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë Ah, Jane Eyre—the first classic I ever stayed up late to read. This book gives off cozy fall night vibes with colours like grey, black, red, and brown. For this outfit, I went with a grey mini dress (or a grey mini skirt) paired with a fitted button-up shirt and loafers, complete with cute white socks. Add a cherry wine-coloured bag and headphones to accessorize. You can totally thrift these pieces, or they might already be hiding in your closet! Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen Jane Austen, the woman you are! Honestly, embarrassingly enough, I watched the move before even reading the book! I know. I love Elizabeth Bennet; she’s a quiet thinker and reminds me of the fall breeze. She’s so free, yet full of mystery. Just like this next outfit… For this particular outfit, I opted for neutral tones that remind me of Elizabeth Bennet and the cinematic feel of the movie itself. So, I suggest a brown leather jacket or even a trench coat of any neutral colour paired with trousers, a collared shirt, and a sweater vest. For accessories, I suggest glasses, wired headphones, and warm colour scarves for fall! Frankenstein by Mary Shelley The tea I heard about Frankenstein before even opening the book was unreal—did Mary Shelley really keep her husband’s heart on her desk? That’s a mystery for another day. For this outfit, I went with a darker, moodier feel, perfect for a chilly fall evening. Grab a pair of dark wash jeans or a vintage denim mini skirt, and pair it with an oversized grandpa sweater or a black trench coat to nail the gloomy aesthetic. For shoes, go for Converse or Doc Martens, and top it off with some silver jewelry. Don’t forget—socks can totally tie the whole look together, so try darker green or grey ones! Little Women by Louisa May Alcott Little Women will forever be my favourite book and movie. Jo March is a total inspiration to me as a writer, even though, in my opinion, she kinda fumbled the bag with Laurie (sorry, Jo!). Here’s how to channel Jo’s iconic style. For a laid-back look, try an oversized flannel with baggy jeans and Docs. But when you want to level up and hit a cute café or the library, go for a long skirt with Mary Jane flats or fitted shorts over dark pantyhose. And, of course, don’t forget a trusty journal—Jo wouldn’t leave the house without one!

And that’s my roundup of Dark Academia outfits inspired by some of my favourite classic novels. I hope you have fun recreating these looks or taking some inspo for your own style.

That one girl,

Dani