It is perhaps a very alarming but also viscerally true fact that once November rolls around I can’t function without at least two–maybe three–cups of coffee a day. To be clear, this isn’t an intentional decision on my end, but midterm and pre-exam season tends to demand more energy than I can muster without caffeine. Plus it doesn’t hurt that I like the taste of coffee, I enjoy it. In the spring and summer, I like to make myself a nice mug of coffee and sip it while soaking in the sun. But now, most sips of coffee are taken in between frantic typing sessions or while attempting to lock in during my 8 a.m. lecture. During this chaotic time, it’s important to know where to go when you need a cup of joe. So, I am here to share my thoughts and reviews on the places where I get my coffee around campus!

LA Piazza:

Oh, La Piazza–how often your food has betrayed me! While it’s almost never not busy in there the cashiers and staff tend to remain kind, which is always a plus. If you’re on the go and happen to be in MUSC, then this is a convenient spot. The self-serve coffee here offers a couple of different roast options and is fairly cheap It’s a reliable but perhaps uninspiring option–perfect for when the checkout lines aren’t too long!

Drink Purchased: A medium dark roast drip coffee

My Rating: A 9 on the McMaster 12-Point Scale

Williams:

In all honesty, Williams is not my place of choice for coffee, it never has been. But it happens to be conveniently located near my bi-weekly 8 am lecture, so we have become well acquainted. I’ll admit, the last coffee I had from here tasted burnt and bitter, but this isn’t true for all of the Williams’ coffees I’ve tried. But I won’t lie Williams continues to be there for me in moments of desperation. Whether you are looking for a simple drip coffee or a sweet chai latte pick-me-up, Williams has got your back.

Drink Purchased: A medium black americano

My Rating: A 7 on the McMaster 12-Point Scale

Union Marketplace:

Union Market, at least to me, seems to fly under the radar of most students. Often I find only myself and the staff on duty wandering its aisles. If I want drip coffee, my tried and true remains La Piazza, however, Union Market offers something a bit different for coffee drinkers to enjoy. I present to you my latest obsession: Two Bears canned lattes. These are a great alternative for when you’re craving an iced coffee but want to avoid the daunting lines everywhere else. It’s a perfect option for when you’re on the go!

Drink Purchased: Two Bears Mocha Oat Latte

My Rating: An 8 on the McMaster 12-Point Scale

Tim Hortons:

I never wait in Tim’s line–I just don’t have the patience for it. Maybe, just maybe, I will make an exception if I am with my friends or need an Iced Capp on a hot day, but otherwise, you can count me out. As any of my fellow Canadians will know, the coffee here is notoriously a hit or miss. You can never really know if the coffee will be a watery mess until your first sip, this is simply a part of the Canadian experience. That said, I can’t deny that this good ol’ Canadian coffee chain has its appeal with its classic Iced Capps and blueberry muffins.

Drink Purchased: An Iced Capp

My Rating: A 7 on the McMaster 12-Point Scale

Second Cup:

This one is for all of my PG baddies. I feel like Second Cup is often overlooked in terms of coffee chains. My one complaint would have been how far it is from the rest of campus but this is no longer an issue with the new location opened in Mary Keyes (RIP the Bistro-to-Go Tim Hortons). While the coffee here isn’t anything fancy, I can always count on it being good.

Drink Purchased: Iced Black Coffee

My Rating: A 10 on the McMaster 12-Point Scale

The Grind:

I must confess, I miss the days when The Grind was a hidden gem, unknown to the majority of the student population. I remember stumbling upon it in the last few weeks of my first year when masking was still mandated. These days The Grind has become exceedingly popular, and for good reason. Both their management and media team’s hard work in making The Grind the students’ favourite coffee place on campus hasn’t gone unnoticed. But, unless you’re willing to wait 20 minutes in line, you’re better off visiting the Grind after 4 or 5 p.m. when most people start heading home. If you’re looking for a variety of flavour shots and types of espresso drinks, then The Grind is your gal (shout out to the baristas who always play good music!).

Drink Purchased: Almond milk latte with sugar-free vanilla syrup

My Rating: An 11 on the McMaster 12-Point Scale (an extra point for my deep-rooted history with this place)

So now, I bid you all to go and explore the coffee options on campus. But please make sure to eat some real food and remember to drink some water too! Good luck on exams and I will see you guys in the library, with a very large cup of coffee by my side.