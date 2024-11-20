This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Social media can be more than just a few giggles.

Choosing an influencer is an important task, especially in a time when our generation relies heavily on social media to influence what we buy, and how we act. Some might argue that social media shouldn’t be taken too seriously and that reels or TikToks are just for entertainment. That’s fair, but why limit it when it could be so much more powerful? We both know that the “5-minute break” we give ourselves to scroll often turns into a 15-minute break, so why not use the algorithm to our advantage and fill our feeds with content that reminds us to be the best, most productive, and healthiest versions of ourselves? Here are some influencer recommendations tailored to personal goals and mindset and some key points to consider when choosing who to follow.

Non-Nonsense Influencer: Sometimes, we need to hear it as it is. If you need someone to keep you on your toes, look no further than @higherupwellness. This creator promotes health and wellness and backs up claims with valid sources. Occasionally, they share insights that make you reflect on why you might be stuck in the same position. This creator is perfect if you’re scared of moving forward, waiting for the “right time,” or aiming for perfection. They’ll remind you that time doesn’t wait for anyone and that consistency counts more than isolated bursts of effort. Academic Motivation Influencer: Sometimes, you need someone to relate to so you can feel good knowing you’re not the only one struggling in school. It’s natural to be upset about a grade or assignment, but the real flaw is accepting it as is and doing nothing to improve next time. @JUNYUH shares productivity tips and strategies for academic success, reminding you that hard work and perseverance will be worth it when you reach graduation day. Photo by Windows from Unsplash Reminder-to-Take-Healthy-Risks Influencer: If Mel Robbins has no fans, consider me rolling in my grave. Her advice has redirected my life so many times that she should be compensated for all the good she’s done. You can catch her content on podcasts, social media, and in her books. Whatever situation you’re facing—even things like spending habits (which caught me off guard during my own “spending era”)—Mel’s content will inspire you to stop taking harmful risks and start taking healthy ones. Her insight that “you’ll never feel ready to do things that scare you” has been life-changing for me, helping me move from a life of regret to one of intentional risks.

Before you decide to follow an influencer, here’s a quick checklist to keep in mind:

Value Alignment: Do their values align with yours? If they say things you’d never say, that’s probably a sign that they’re not for you. Look for qualities you admire, as these traits often become a part of you over time.

Past Behaviour: Ensure they haven’t done “cancel-worthy” actions. The last thing you want is to follow someone who gets cancelled for something terrible they did years ago. While people can grow, social media may make it hard for you to continue enjoying their content.

Long-Term Inspiration: This is someone you want to be someday. Look up to your influencer! If you want to be a neurosurgeon, check out influencers like @ladyspinedoc. Real-life inspiration can sometimes be hard to find, so take advantage of social media to connect with people you admire, using their content as a reminder of your own goals.

Take the time to transform your feed and use the extended periods of social media to serve more than a few giggles!