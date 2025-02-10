Chappell Roan is the Pop Star We All Need

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Chappell has shown us time and time again that she is here for the girls, that is, the trans girls.

Hollywood has seen the rise and fall of many pop stars over the years but, dare I say, the most iconic one to date is Miss Chappell Roan herself. The now Grammy award-winning artist has taken the internet by storm and for good reason. From her catchy lyrics to the goose-bump-raising quality of her vocals, there is no denying the immense talent Roan has.

Chappell Roan was sling-shotted to mainstream media fame shortly after opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour. With the release of her now most-streamed song “Good Luck, Babe!”, you couldn’t turn on the radio or enter a mall without hearing her complain about her lover’s compulsory heterosexuality. But perhaps what solidified her in the music scene were her iconic performances at Coachella. These sets are perhaps some of my favourites she’s performed and gave us some of her most iconic outfits to date (Oh, how I dream of you Chappell kink-inspired outfit). Since then, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know who Chappell Roan is.

As a queer person, Chappell’s music has always held a special place in my heart. From first hearing “Casual” as a song on TikTok to finally seeing her perform live in Buffalo, her music has resonated with and inspired me. How could it not with a good part of her discography being an unabashed celebration of the joys of being queer? Not to mention her album makes the perfect “pre” setlist for a night out.

With 6 Grammy nominations and 1 win under her belt, there is no denying the impact Chappell Roan has made in the music industry. But this is not why I wrote this article. There is no denying her musical, performance and vocal achievements, but I think what helps set Chappell apart as particularly special is that she is loud.

She is loud about being a Lesbian, she openly embraces and insists on the label. She is loud about her boundaries, as seen with her run-in with paparazzi at the VMA’s and cancellation of shows back in September for her own health. Most importantly, she is loud about her support for justice and the LGTB+ 1 community.

She’s shown this support in a myriad of ways. On her headlining tour, Chappell was adamant about having local drag queens be her various openers, saying that it was a great way for the people to engage with their local queer community and always encouraged the crowds to donate and support these performers. At her GOV ball performance, she shared how she declined to perform for the White House. Her decline came from a refusal to be a part of the government’s performative support for the community, saying, “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.” Chappell has continued to be vocal about her frustration with the government and the lack of justice that there is for many populations in America.

More recently, during Chappell’s Grammys acceptance speech, she brought attention to artists’ health care and asked for record labels to take better care of their artists. Chappell has shown us time and time again that she is here for the girls, that is, the trans girls. On the Grammys red carpet, she expressed her support for the trans community, rightfully crediting and acknowledging the history of trans women in the LGTB+ community saying, “I would not be here without trans girls.”

With the current state of US affairs, I think we could all use a little Good Luck Babe. In all seriousness, in a time as tumultuous as now, artists like Chappell Roan are more important than ever. Her drag persona with its breathtaking makeup and outfits, her visible identity as a Lesbian and her songs in celebration of queerness all act as reminders of the joy there can be found and is in being queer and our existence.

Amidst the colourful set, the crowd cheering, the elaborately choreographed dancing and Chappell’s enchanting vocals, at the end of her Grammys performance, one can see the colours of the trans flag being swung, widely and proudly. It is in moments like these that I am reminded of the importance of artists like Chappell. Artists who are vocal about current issues and show their support in action and speech. We have to hold on to hope and joy in times like these but if we do not use these visible expressions of joy to advocate for those whose livelihoods and rights are at risk, then I’m not quite sure where that leaves us.

I keep thinking back to seeing Chappell Roan live, her closing song, “Pink Pony Club”, and how

everyone around me was screaming the lyrics. I remember the goosebumps along my arms and the feeling of never wanting the moment to end. When you listen to Chappell Roan, I want you to take pride in your identity (Or hey, if you’re straight, give us a little moment of appreciation.) and think about what you can do to support your own local queer and trans community so that we can all “keep on dancing at the Pink Pony Club.”

Footnotes:

[1] Please note that the author of this article has opted to use the abbreviation “LGTB+” instead of “LGBT+” as as a response and protest against recent US policies targeting trans rights and attempts of erasing the trans community.