Books to Beat the Back-to-School Blues: Stories to Inspire Your Academic Year

As the new school year begins, a great book can offer just the escape you need. These are some of my favourite reads that bring a fresh perspective to student life, from campus thrillers to captivating dramas.

In the blink of an eye, my days at the beach have been replaced by long hours in the lab.

After a restful summer, getting back into the groove of school can be daunting—especially when you’re stuck in a three-hour lecture and can see the golden sunshine outside the window. While I can’t shorten your classes, I can help make them more enjoyable. What you need is a book set on a university campus to help you romanticize your life through the lens of your favourite characters. Lucky for you, these are my favourite types of books!

Here are my top book recommendations to help you embrace the school spirit:

For the Fantasy Reader: Babel by R. F. Kuang Babel is a historical fantasy set at Oxford University’s prestigious translation school. It follows a group of friends navigating their time at the institution and delving into the role of translation in everyday life, especially regarding colonialism and revolution. Kuang masterfully develops her characters, and I loved watching their relationships evolve. This has been my favourite book of the year so far, and the ending absolutely broke me. Recommended for: Anyone who enjoys novels that tackle socio-political issues, loves linguistics, and wants to follow a lovable cast of characters. For the Thriller Reader: The IT Girl by Ruth Ware The IT Girl is a classic thriller set at Oxford University. It follows Hannah Jones as she tries to uncover who killed her roommate, April Coutts-Cliveden, during their first year. It’s a gripping story that spans multiple years, following Hannah and her friends into their early 30s. Ruth Ware keeps you on edge, making you suspect everyone and leading you astray with each twist and turn. She also explores the ethics of true crime, adding a deeper layer to the story. It’s a great pick if you want the fast-paced plot of a thriller but also enjoy thought-provoking themes. Recommended for: Anyone who loves true crime, plot twists, and getting to know a small cast of complex characters. For the Classic/Lit-Fic Reader: The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath Content Warning: Please be aware that the book deals with sensitive topics, including sexual assault, suicide, self-harm, and depression. If these themes are uncomfortable for you, consider choosing another book from the list. The Bell Jar is one of my all-time favourite books, and I find myself re-reading it every year. Set in the 1950s, it follows Esther Greenwood, an intelligent scholarship student, as she experiences a mental breakdown. The book captures the depths of her depression and her journey through treatment after taking a leave of absence from school. I appreciate how Plath doesn’t shy away from portraying Esther’s struggles. It’s a devastating read, but it sparks meaningful conversations worth having. Recommended for: Anyone interested in depictions of women’s mental health in literature, loves beautiful writing, and is looking for a thought-provoking book that deals with heavy topics. For the Romance Reader: One for My Enemy by Olivie Blake This Romeo & Juliet retelling is set in New York and follows two rival families of witches. While not set on a university campus, it’s the perfect read to start the school year if you love stories about close-knit families and modern-day fantasy worlds. The romance is enticing, and the fantasy elements are woven beautifully into the plot. I devoured this in 24 hours because I just couldn’t put it down! Recommended for: Anyone who loves a fantasy with a romance subplot, enjoys watching two characters yearn for each other, and is drawn to complicated family dynamics and rivalries.

So, whether you read during your commute, before bed, or in between classes, there’s something on this list for every type of reader. I hope you find a book that speaks to you and enjoy these stories as much as I did. Happy reading!