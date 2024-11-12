Best McMaster Study Spots to Get Your Creative Juices Flowing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Writer’s block? Can’t concentrate? Try one of these McMaster study spots to help get your creative juices flowing.

Creativity is a complicated resource. Sometimes it is buzzing and other times, it lies dormant. As a creative writer myself, I often find myself experiencing the latter.

Over time, I have discovered new ways to help diverge my writer’s block or solve it. For example, taking a break from the keyboard or pen and making myself a cup of tea, listening to inspirational music, writing whatever comes to mind in hopes I spark new thought, or even turning off my phone (the thing that is literally buzzing). However, there is one crucial tactic I have found works best—changing my environment.

The remarkable thing is, if you are working on campus, McMaster offers several unique spots to assist you! Whether your creativity is required for creating, articulating, analyzing, conversing, or even to simply focus on your homework, there are plenty of great environments to choose from.