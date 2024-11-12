Best McMaster Study Spots to Get Your Creative Juices Flowing

Writer’s block? Can’t concentrate? Try one of these McMaster study spots to help get your creative juices flowing.
Creativity is a complicated resource. Sometimes it is buzzing and other times, it lies dormant. As a creative writer myself, I often find myself experiencing the latter.
Over time, I have discovered new ways to help diverge my writer’s block or solve it. For example, taking a break from the keyboard or pen and making myself a cup of tea, listening to inspirational music, writing whatever comes to mind in hopes I spark new thought, or even turning off my phone (the thing that is literally buzzing). However, there is one crucial tactic I have found works best—changing my environment.
The remarkable thing is, if you are working on campus, McMaster offers several unique spots to assist you! Whether your creativity is required for creating, articulating, analyzing, conversing, or even to simply focus on your homework, there are plenty of great environments to choose from.
- The msu grind cafe
Located in the basement of MSU is The Grind: a cozy, dimly lit cafe. This setting is perfect for those who like busier environments or studying aloud with a friend. Personally, studying here reminds me of cozy sweaters and reading socks, a fall music playlist, and a fresh, steamy latte. Enjoy this buzzing space or lock-in with your headphones; either way, it’s bound to help your imagination blossom!
- Mills Library, 4th Floor
Perhaps you yearn for the opposite—a quiet, isolated, space is your jam. If so, then the fourth floor of Mills Library is perfect for you. When I need to limit my distractions or let my mind think freely, this is my go-to space. Located throughout the floor are a couple of wonderful, isolated study-cubicles. For one, you are alone, with only a desk and your creative thoughts to accompany you. Second, you are enclosed by the visual of silent knowledge: books! What better way to inspire creativity than to sit in a library and submerge yourself in a pool of brilliance?
- Williams cafe, main street
Sometimes, even being on campus is too much for our brains. Williams Cafe is just on the other side of Main Street and is a wonderful place to study solo or with a friend. I come here for hours, purchase a cup of creamy hot chocolate with whipped cream, and knock out a whole essay. Additionally, Williams Cafe has a great lunch menu in case you feel yourself running out of fuel!
- The math cafe, Hamilton hall
My friend, a Math and Stats major, showed me this place in second year, and ever since I have been obsessed. A modern-styled cafe, this environment is a happy medium between quiet and busy. Not to mention, it has affordable, self-serve coffee and tea. Two of my favourite features are the bright, large windows that let in hours of natural light, and the chalkboards! Whether you are studying for a test and reviewing concepts, writing out math equations, or even jotting down ideas for your next short story, visualizing your thoughts on a larger platform can be incredibly beneficial!
- C. BARBER MUELLER, HISTORY OF MEDICINE ROOM, HEALTH SCIENCES LIBRARY
Finally, my current favourite space: The C. Barber Mueller History of Medicine Room, located on the bottom floor of the Health Sciences Library. This place is cozy, surrounded by ancient medical books, and offers both large tables and solo cushioned chairs. And the best part: it is deathly silent. This environment is the closest to a Harry Potter common-room I can find at McMaster, and I adore it. Personally, I come here to draft essays, creative pieces, or even simply to read. Name a better way to get those creative juices flowing than to be in a quiet space encompassed by decade’s worth of history and knowledge!