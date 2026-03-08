BEST HIDDEN SPOTS AT MCMASTER (BEYOND MILLS AND THODE)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With exam season just around the corner, finding a study spot mid-day almost seems like a treasure hunt, ESPECIALLY at Mills and Thode.

And if you’re someone like me, I hate how crowded and loud they can get. However, fortunately for you, I’ve made it my mission to explore campus the past few months and find the BEST study spot. I’m un-gatekeep some hidden gems that you’ve got to check out.

. THE GREENHOUSE (1ST FLOOR) The McMaster Greenhouse is connected to the Life Sciences Building, just beside the Health Sciences Library. My favourite spot is the table right up against the glass with a view of the greenhouse below. It is quiet most of the time and so peaceful to look at, especially when it’s sunny outside. . PGCLL (LEVEL M) Level M is located above the first floor (IMO it should be called the second floor, but oh well!). It tends to get busier in-between classes, but the hightop tables running through the middle are a great place to lock in. If you get there early enough, the end of the floor has a whiteboard wall for use! This floor has an abundance of natural life, the perfect environment for a productive study session. View this post on Instagram . TSH BASEMENT TUTORIAL ROOMS The Togo Salmon Hall basement is probably one of the creepiest hallways at Mac, which is why this is the perfect study spot. TSH has nice tutorial rooms with new desks and chairs, and most importantly, offers some peace and quiet. But be careful, a tiny side quest may end up with you lost underground and eventually in Kenneth Taylor Hall instead. . ETB FIRST & SECOND FLOORS The Engineering Technology Building is one of the newest and nicest buildings on campus. The first floor provides some cozy spots in the Booster Juice, especially ideal when you feel the need for a nap.The second floor offers some cute picnic-style tables with a scenic view of the outside. If these floors aren’t to your liking, I’m sure one of the 4 other floors are better suited for you. . MUSC ROOFTOP Rooftop? You read that right. MUSC leads to a rooftop with several tables that make it the ultimate outdoor study spot. However, this is more of a summertime recommendation, when there’s a fresh breeze, not extreme snowfall. View this post on Instagram . HAMILTON HALL Hamilton Hall is a cool, historic building on the outside, with a quite new and modern interior. The Math Café is a great for studying with your friends, or if you need a drink to keep you motivated, providing a chalkboard as well!! Like PGCLL, it does tend to get a bit busy in-between classes.

I’ve still got a lot of exploring to do, but I hope these help you when Mills and Thode, and even HSL, get filled up!