AWARDS SEASON: REIGNITING POLITICS IN POP CULTURE

The 2026 awards season is in full swing, and this year a new touch to the red carpet has bridged the music and film industries sparking important conversation in the media.

While various designers hit the mark, delivering unique and elegant looks, the clothes weren’t the only thing turning heads. Rather, one specific accessory is making headlines and drawing major attention for its expression of solidarity with anti-ICE protests and rallying for the abolition of certain immigration practices.

Following the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti on Jan. 7th and 24th, 2026 respectively, protests have broken out across the country against the recent actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minneapolis. In addition to local marches and shutdowns, the 50501 Movement organized National Days of Action from Jan. 30th to 31st, 2026, calling for nation-wide shutdowns and protests planned in multiple cities. With the movement building momentum, prominent voices in the entertainment industry are not staying silent.

On Jan. 11th, the 83rd Golden Globes not only kicked off awards season but also introduced a level of micro-activism as many A-listers were spotted wearing “BE GOOD” pins along the red carpet. While some celebs including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart, and Natasha Lyonne were sporting the pins on the carpet; others opted to participate once inside the event. Even though the small black and white pins may have seemed subtle amidst the glamour, their impact was anything but.

The Be Good–Ice Out campaign was endorsed by a coalition of leaders including Working Families Power and Maremoto. In an article by PBS News, their interview with Jess Morales Rocketto, Maramoto’s executive director, revealed that the pins were “kind of a crapshoot.” Despite some initial uncertainty over who might actually wear the pins, it was evident that the message was heard loud and clear as the movement grew, taking prominence at The 2026 Grammy Awards on Feb. 1st. And unlike the Jan. 11th celebs, they weren’t so subtle in their opinions. The increased presence of “ICE OUT” pins took control of the cameras on the carpet, and it did not stop there. Numerous Grammy winners dedicated their time up on stage, not only to discuss their music, but to continue advocating for changes to ICE’s practices and discriminatory immigration policies.

News outlets including Forbes and The Guardian, have highlighted the efforts of Bad Bunny who opened his acceptance for Best Musicá Urbana Album with Debí Turar Mas Fotos, with “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out.” He continued by promoting inclusion and love in his remaining time on stage, attaining a standing ovation by those in attendance. While some, like Bad Bunny, took a more formal approach to the topic, others felt that being direct would be more impactful, not holding back on their opinions. Billie Eilish for one, was met with the utmost applause for her simple statement “No one is illegal on stolen land…F*ckICE,” a comment that has since prompted debates in the media.

Others to share their thoughts on stage included Kehlani, Olivia Dean, Shaboozey, and Israel Houghton.

To some, the pushback by these artists during high-status events brings to light the shift from a once out of touch version of Hollywood, but others are not so convinced. No matter the position, it was evident that these spotlight moments at The Golden Globes and The Grammys were circulating social media platforms within minutes of their happenings. In doing so, prominent figures managed to spread the campaign to a more diverse audience. Whether you choose to believe that these celebrities are genuine with their words or simply looking for good publicity, one thing is certain: people are talking about it.

An issue is not going to be immediately resolved because your favourite actor or singer spoke up. There are very real actions that still need to be taken to make a real impact off the stage. Nonetheless, calling out injustice on live television makes it harder to ignore. Increased visibility means broader audiences can engage in what they may not have on their own. It means more people have a chance to have their interest piqued. A speech at the Grammys may not actually have a resolving impact, but it can inspire individuals to start asking questions. To get informed and to care.

For those who view politics and pop culture as being two completely different ends of the same spectrum, it is acts like the Be Good-ICE Out movement that clarify this bridge and demonstrate how the artistic world can always have its input in political matters.