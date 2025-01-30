An Introverted Girl’s Guide to Professional Communication

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been labelled as “the quiet one” by my peers and teachers. I was the kid that was so quiet you would forget she even existed, yet it was my quietness that made me stand out the most among my peers. A strange paradox to think about.

It took a lot of self-reflection for me to realize that my reserved nature wasn’t because I was shy. I had no problem speaking my thoughts if presented with the opportunity to share. The truth is, I just found more comfort in my own company than in constant chatter. This trait defines an introvert, and as an introvert with ambitious career aspirations, I would like to challenge the notion that introversion is a weakness or barrier that needs to be overcome. Here are 4 unique qualities that make introverts inherently good at communication in professional settings.

High levels of empathy and emotional intelligence Photo by Kelly Sikkema from Unsplash The toughest yet most impactful jobs are the ones that require people. People are stubborn. People are emotional. People have wants and needs that have to be met. An introvert knows this as she is observant and that is why she is able to understand the unspoken language of human emotions. She reads between the lines, catching subtle shifts in tone, body language, and underlying tensions that others might miss entirely. Having a keen ability to decipher the emotions of others puts her in a position to diffuse conflicts before they escalate and make her more likeable and trustworthy among her peers. Great planners and researchers Photo by Alexa Williams from Unsplash Introversion has also been shown to be linked to exceptional planning and research skills. Studies indicate that the brain region responsible for planning and problem-solving is notably more active in introverts compared to extroverts, giving them a natural edge in these areas1. This innate tendency towards preparation comes from an introvert’s inclination to think deeply and analyze situations before taking action. We’re the ones who come to meetings with detailed notes, have thoroughly researched every aspect, and always have a plan B (maybe even a C and D) up our sleeves. Although some introverts may struggle in situations where quick thinking and spontaneity are required, our meticulous planning and research skills could give us an advantage in long-term strategic thinking needed in many professional roles. Great at active listening Photo by Mimi Thian from Unsplash Can you recall a time where you were assigned a group project with a very flexible topic and instead of incorporating everyone’s ideas, the person with the loudest voice were the ones whose ideas made it to the final product? I bet you can. Having been in this situation, as an introvert it makes you question if your ideas are even worth sharing. But here’s the thing – our ability to actively listen and take time to process information deeply means we notice errors that others won’t. While others are using their energy to talk over each other to have their ideas heard, we’re using our energy to piece together the puzzle and waiting for everyone’s excitement to fizzle out before sharing our well-thought-out insights. So, next time you find yourself in one of these meetings, remember: your initial silence isn’t a weakness but rather, it’s a skill for making impactful contributions when it really counts. having a calm demeanor Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com from Unsplash Research has shown that some introverts score higher in neuroticism compared to extroverts2. Regardless, I find that we still give off a calm demeanor even if internally, some of us may be full of panic on the inside. This ability to maintain composure might be the result of our tendency to process information deeply before reacting (are you starting to notice a pattern here?). In her book: The Introvert Advantage, Dr. Martini Olsen Laney argues that introverts may be more sensitive to dopamine and may prefer using a different brain pathway activated by acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter linked to staying calm and alert3. This neurological difference may allow us to remain collected in high-pressure situations, even when our inner world may be in turmoil.

While human personality is very complex and cannot be so black and white like introvert vs extrovert, there are certain qualities associated with introversion that may look like weaknesses but are actually hidden strengths waiting to shine under the right circumstances. I’m sure we can all agree that in a professional setting, these qualities and strengths are just as valuable as qualities associated with extraversion.

