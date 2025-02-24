An Introverted Girl’s Foray Into Networking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Step out of your comfort zone—but bring it with you.

Introverted people are just extroverted people who have a stricter budget for investing their social energy. If you stumble upon a person quietly sitting in a corner, chances are they find comfort in their own company rather than being haughty. Taking it a notch higher, if you find the presence of an introverted person in your life, you would know how exuberant they can be too. It’s just a matter of blending in with the right crowd who are open to hearing your ideas irrespective of judgment. Most introverted individuals maintain a selective guest list at this elaborate party that we know to be ‘life’. As a fellow introvert, I can vouch for it myself.

But does being an introvert put you at a disadvantage when searching for jobs? As a student, oftentimes, you might hear your professors or your career advisor declare – ‘Your network is your net worth.’ This is because they realize that a single meaningful interaction could be more valuable than sending out dozens of applications. Currently, there is a substantial disproportion in the ratio of the positions available to the number of applicants. In such a scenario, if you happen to know someone working at the company of your interest, it could very well be the making or breaking point in landing that job.

To introverted people, however, approaching professionals at a networking event can be somewhat daunting. There already prevails an air of pressure to secure a suitable job, which is further intensified by extroverted people feeling more at ease. Many times introverted people fall short because of their lack of ability to express themselves even after having an extensive skill set. So, how might introverted people with ambitious career aspirations break out of this mold of fear?

I often find that retracing your steps back to the root cause of the problem helps come up with a solution more effectively and efficiently. In this particular scenario, the issue seems to be with feeling out of place in an unknown environment. The simplest way to tackle this would be to find a piece of comfort that grounds you. For instance, inviting friends to accompany you to a career fair can enhance your comfort level and assist you in better expressing your ideas when engaging with professionals. Additionally, you can even bounce ideas off of each other to ensure a smooth, free-flowing, organic conversation.

Networking only happens at a career fair – this notion isn’t set in stone. You might very well come across your potential employer while you are out jogging at your local park. That’s why it’s crucial to strike up a conversation with individuals who share your interests. Interactions don’t always have to occur in a formal setting filled with intimidating people in business attire. It’s much more convenient to talk to people while they are in their casual avatars.

Moreover, being a part of clubs at your campus or even volunteer organizations could serve as a passive source of networking. Your primary intention towards joining a particular club could be to acquire a technical skill, enjoy kayaking, or perhaps to even build a robot. But this could bring about chance meetups with industry professionals who share the same passion. While these events provide one with the opportunity to use time productively, they also create opportunities for you to connect and nurture relationships with others.

Participating in competitions could be another effective way of networking. I believe that all of us possess inherent qualities which we excel at; all we need is a bit of guidance to refine those talents and showcase them to the world. Various competitions, such as case competitions and programming contests, allow a person to meet with like-minded individuals. Although the initial atmosphere might seem a bit tense, you already share a common ground to spark a conversation with the person sitting next to you.

As someone who identifies as a proud introvert, I recently had the chance to take part in the M-factor competition at my university. This competition was an amalgamation of challenges that tested the participants’ engineering grit and management skills. Each of those challenges imparted valuable lessons to me. Most importantly, it provided me with the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with people from multiple disciplines. Not only that, I got to connect with various alumni and gain insight into the trajectory of their lives. However, the most significant lesson I learned was the simple fact that people are genuinely nice. Everyone is willing to support you; all you have to do is ask. So the next time you feel anxious at a networking event, just remind yourself that you’ve got a friend in everyone – you just need to crack open that shell and voila!

To fresh graduates and students seeking a job or even looking for co-op placements, good luck! I urge you to start believing in yourselves. Wish me luck, too!