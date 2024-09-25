A Nursing Student’s Take on the Underrated Organs of the Human Body”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

While every organ plays its part in keeping our bodies running smoothly, some of these stars aren’t getting the spotlight they deserve! It’s time to give a shout-out to the unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes.

In first-year anatomy, I learned a lot about the many different organs, systems, and their accompanying physiological processes that make us who we are. Many organs that I initially didn’t know much about, in terms of their purpose, turned out to be surprisingly important in maintaining homeostasis, a state of balance among all bodily systems.

Yet, in mainstream media, I see information focusing solely on the heart, the brain, or the lungs. Serves them right, though; these organs are vital for our survival. Heart failure, for example, is definitely not on the same level as, say, pancreas failure or pancreatitis. However, many organs that I believe should be in the spotlight are often missed or disregarded altogether. In this article, I’ll talk about some underappreciated organs based on my experience as a nursing student so far.

The Kidneys

I’m starting with the basics here; the kidneys! But it’s the actual work they put into our bodies that I believe is uncredited. Let’s start with their main function: filtration! We eat, drink, and process so many things that create waste, and the accumulation of waste in the blood is far from ideal. It can lead to uremia, a condition where renal function is abnormal. Uremia includes symptoms like nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and fatigue – it can even be fatal.

That’s where our kidneys come in to save the day, filtering out waste through our pee! Examples of things we intake that need to be filtered out include medications, coffee, alcohol, and even protein. But wait, isn’t protein supposed to be good for you? Yes, it’s the building block of your body! But its breakdown produces nitrogen, which is highly toxic to the body. So, where does it go? Through the kidneys and out with your pee!

And here’s the kicker: our kidneys filter approximately 200 litres of blood every day at lightning speed, with the two kidneys collaborating as a team. Another reason why they’re underrated is their ability to adapt.

You might have heard that we can live with just one kidney, and that’s entirely true! If only one kidney remains, it can compensate for the loss of the other by enlarging itself and creating more nephrons (the smallest unit of the kidney) to filter the blood, increasing its workload from 50% to 75%!

Lastly, let’s talk about another lesser-known but equally important function: controlling electrolyte balance to regulate body chemistry. Electrolytes are charged substances in our blood that manage water retention, blood pH, and muscle and nerve function. If this balance gets out of whack, it could severely impair our bodies, leading to muscle cramps, numbness, a fast heart rate, confusion, or even life-threatening seizures and heart attacks. This is why drinking Gatorade (electrolytes) after sweating helps with this balance. So yes, kidneys are crucial for homeostasis, and they deserve way more credit for their hard work!

The Secondary Lymphoid Organs

Okay, these ones I wouldn’t expect the average person to know—but you will now! Let’s break it down. Lymphoid organs are part of the immune system and work with the cardiovascular system to establish a network of lymph vessels all throughout your body to protect each part from infection. The secondary lymphoid organs include the spleen, lymph nodes, and tonsils. These organs kickstart the immune response process by catching pathogens (harmful or foreign substances) and activating nearby immune cells to destroy them! They’re like the Scooby Doo Mystery Gang of your body. They monitor bodily fluids and blood as they pass through checkpoints all over the body.

Picture this: Lymph nodes are scattered everywhere—from the groin to behind the ears and in the abdomen. There are approximately 600 lymph nodes in an average adult’s body! While I’ve simplified their function, these organs are crucial in protecting us from harmful agents that could easily make us sick and put our bodies under stress.

The Skin

The WHAT now?! Yes, you heard me right; the skin is indeed an organ, and it’s the largest one in the human body! Our skin is the first barrier between the environment and our body, making it the initial point of contact and, as a result, has many functions to protect us.

Our skin is full of nerve endings that sense temperature, pressure, touch, and pain—vital for our survival back in the day and significant for our current perception of the world. Imagine being numb all over; you wouldn’t even be able to feel yourself walking!

Another function of the skin is the creation of melanin, which protects us from harmful UV rays and allows us to enjoy the sun’s warmth. Melanin is crucial in protecting the DNA in our cells from radiation damage, although some damage still happens when there is too much exposure and can lead to skin cancer. Make sure to use SPF! The skin also has the ability to create vitamin D using the sun’s rays, which is vital for bone growth, repair, and immune system support.

Lastly, and arguably most critically, is the skin’s role in thermoregulation—controlling our body temperature when it’s too hot or cold. When it’s too hot, our skin dilates its surface blood vessels and sweats to cool us down; when it’s too cold, it constricts the vessels instead. This process is crucial to prevent hypothermia or hyperthermia, both of which can cause heart and lung systems to fail if left untreated.

Conclusion

Well, there you have it! These are just a few organs that I believe deserve more attention for their essential roles in keeping us alive and healthy. Next time you’re at the family dinner table or on a first date, bring up these facts and be sure to impress your social network! 😎