A Freshman’s Quest to Unveiling Hamilton’s Treasures

Interesting! Why do I see a mast rising atop the green fields?

Idling away at home? Too caught up in looming deadlines? Need a recluse from your busy schedule? Worry not for I have got you covered. Throughout all the impending deadlines and exams, weekend getaways are what kept me sane. Coming in as an international student, when you feel alone in the big bad city, you start exploring the nooks and crannies. And just like that, my freshman year turned into a quest to find all that the city of Hamilton has to offer. On the one hand, these solitary excursions might work as a stress reliever for you, while on the other, you wouldn’t have to spend even a single loonie if you avail the HSR bus pass.

Keeping this in mind, let’s delve into a few of my top picks of places to look around in Hamilton if you want to unwind after a hectic week:

Tiffany Falls conservation area Did you know that Hamilton is often referred to as the city of waterfalls? Yes, the city boasts being home to over 100 waterfalls, yet many of my peers haven’t had the chance to visit even one of them. If you’re looking to shake hands with nature, Tiffany Falls is an ideal starting point. It is roughly a 30-minute bus ride from the university if you take routes 5 or 51. The conservation area features a stunning waterfall, natural rock exposure, and forest trails. If you manage to visit the falls during the transitioning from Winter to Summer, you might just be fortunate enough to find frozen waterfalls on one side and flowing ones on the other. Molly Peach / Her Campus Bayfront Park Bayfront Park is situated at the base of Harbourfront Drive, close to downtown Hamilton. The majestic mast at the entrance to the park stands as a sign that you are in for a ride. The park follows a gorgeous asphalt pathway ideal for in-line skating, cycling, walking, jogging and so much more. You can also appreciate the harbor area with access to the water’s edge, filled with snow-white sailboats. The pathway is lined with a variety of wildflowers, shrubs, and bushes. Numerous benches naturally compel you to sit and relish the soothing lapse of the waves as the time gently drifts by. Moreover, during Spring, the park is decorated with cherry blossoms that fall like cotton candies on the ground. Art Gallery of Hamilton The Art Gallery of Hamilton, the city’s oldest and largest art museum upholds an impressive collection of contemporary and international artworks. The museum frequently holds dynamic exhibitions and is also prominent in holding various activities that promote wellness, book fairs, and more. You might not be an art enthusiast, but I can promise you that the artwork will transport you to a world of colors, emotions, and all things that bring us joy. Be sure to check out the gallery on Thursdays for free admission! Photo by Calvin Craig from Unsplash Gage Park With the fall season upon us, if you’re looking for a place where you can cozy down with your book, Gage Park might be a nice option for you. This expansive multi-use park covers huge grounds along with an open amphitheater known as the Robinson Bandshell. Moreover, an almost Victorian-like fountain rises against the background of ever-changing multicolored leaves and sprouts water into the clear skies. As you wander through the greenhouse, you’ll encounter subtropical plants, rare species, and towering palm trees which are sure to put you in a good mood. The park is also full of captivating rose gardens – red, white, pink – that simply take your breath away. Unlike me, if you’re an athletic person, grab your soccer, gear up with your running shoes, and take out your puppy for a stroll. Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King This Roman Catholic Cathedral inaugurated in 1933, serves as a beacon of faith standing at the Western entrance of Hamilton. The basilica’s tower is hard to miss from the highway as you enter Hamilton. Adorned with magnificent stained-glass windows, its exterior is truly impressive. The church’s interior evokes a European atmosphere, allowing you to admire the intricate beauty both, in and out. Daily masses run from Tuesdays to Fridays, so enter the arch and appreciate the splendid architecture armored in traditionalism.

Coping through university can be challenging, especially when facing burnout. It is crucial to remain rejuvenated to ensure the best possible outcome and perform at your peak. Exploring the city could be a wonderful way to put your mind at ease. Additionally, it might very well bring out the inner photographer or the writer in you as you take in the splendor of these locations.

So, when the next weekend rolls in, promise me that you’ll seek out the hidden gems and embrace the magnanimous beauty that Hamilton has to offer.