We’re knee-deep into fall and my headphones have paid themselves off with how often I’ve been using them and so has my Spotify subscription.

I’m one of those people who think they have the best taste in music ever (my siblings digress), which means I have no other option but to share it with the class. I also love these artists too much to pick specific songs on each of their albums, which means this is a list of my favourite artists that I believe are a staple on every fall playlist.

Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers is the first artist who comes to mind when curating a fall playlist; her music sounds like it belongs on the soundtrack of an Oscar-nominated coming-of-age film. Her debut album, Heard It in a Past Life is what she is best known for, but my personal favorite is her sophomore album, Surrender. Surrender in my least humble opinion is her best album of the three she has released, as she hit a new level in her artistry that I have yet to see from another alternative-pop genre musician. Her music has been a part of the soundtrack in my life since 10th grade, and I have always found myself reaching for it as soon as the calendar marks October.

Ryan beatty

Ryan Beatty is an absolute powerhouse and a seriously underrated musician. His latest album, Calico, is flawless with zero skips, and it’s been my go-to album for all of 2024—especially as the weather started to cool down. Ryan is an artist who’s proven he can master the traditional pop sound with his debut album, Boy in Jeans, but he truly shines when he strips everything back and lets his vocals take center stage as the main instrument. That’s exactly what he does with Calico, and it’s where he thrives. That entire album is so cozy and atmospheric —that it’s impossible to not listen to it from beginning to end. The absolute perfect type of music to listen to in the fall, cozy, reflective, and heartfelt

Solange

Solange is a true artist in every sense, and it shows in every aspect of her work—from her music and music videos to the stunning visuals she creates to support her art. Her most known album, A Seat at the Table has a song called Cranes in the Sky. Cranes in the Sky is a song that speaks to the soul no matter what stage of life you’re in. A Seat at the Table, her sophomore album, is a neo-soul masterpiece that has yet to be topped by any artist in the genre. I feel like fall is the season of transition, and Solange just gets it so right with her music where it’s almost a no-brainer to obsess over both her albums during the fall

Paramore

Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro the trio that form Paramore are musical legends, and it’d be a disservice to not include their entire discography in a playlist. No one can tell me that their most recent title track This is Why isn’t a fall anthem. The opening guitar riff takes me to an indie Halloween film where the main ensemble is on the run after an attempted heist. Paramore has this unique groove that perfectly captures the feeling of autumn—not just in their instrumentals, but especially in their lyrics. Their album Brand New Eyes captures the angsty feeling that comes with autumn, when the line between autumn and winter is about to be crossed. However, their absolute magnum opus is After Laughter. Although it has the synthy 80’s production style that screams summer, it honestly hits hardest for me when the sun sets at 7 p.m., and the leaves are changing color—a deeply reflective album that glows beneath the upbeat production.

