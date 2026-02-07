5 BOOKS TO SIT WITH THIS WINTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This paper discusses books that engage with themes of mental illness, depression, grief, disordered eating, sexual violence, substance abuse, social inequality, and systemic violence. Although these topics are explored thoughtfully and critically, some readers may find them distressing. Readers are encouraged to do their own research on these books prior to reading, as well as engage with this material at their own pace. It is important to prioritize one’s wellbeing first. If you or someone you know is affected by these themes, a list of support is available here.

. Arrangements in Blue: Notes on Loving and Living Alone by Amy Key

This book is for the people who are learning how to be okay on their own. In the form of reflective essays, Key writes about friendship, longing, love, and living a life that may not look the way you thought it would. This book is vital in learning how to navigate independence while also discovering that being alone doesn't have to mean being lonely. As someone who's been living away from family for quite some time, this is a very touching and reflective read. Learning to recognize that love and meaning can still exist in the smallest or quietest of spaces is what gives this book its power.

. Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami

This is for the people who constantly think about their bodies, the future, and the pressure to become someone. Set in Japan, Kawakami writes about womanhood, beauty, and motherhood, with emphasis on living in a body that the world is constantly trying to define. This book highlights the brutal honesty and reality of being a woman, feeling as if we are stuck between expectations presented to us and our own desires. Though I am currently in the process of reading this, it felt important to include, and so far the book has been amazing!

. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh

This book is a personal favourite of mine. This is for the people who are exhausted more than simply sleeping can fix. The tone of this book is very dark as the main character chooses to drift through life for a year through isolation and pharmaceuticals in an attempt to reset. Knowing this, it is important to note this book does not offer answers or role models, rather it simply asks readers to sit with discomfort and reflect. Rest is care, but this book demonstrates the extreme, as rest becomes an escape.

. Not That Kind of Girl by Lena Dunham

I was gifted this book from one of my lovely friends as she thought it would be something I loved. Clearly she knows me well. This book is for the people who are trying to make sense of the messy part of life that is your 20s. Dunham writes about sex, goals, mental health, and growing up in the spotlight. I loved this book because it felt very relatable, allowing me to remind myself that not having everything figured out is important in learning to grow and become who you are meant to be.

. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler