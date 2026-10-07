5 Albums That Sound Like Fall

Edited by: Panya Lakhani
October has arrived, and the leaves are finally changing colour. Finally, you can wear that new woolly sweater and scarf! The air is crisp, the sun is setting before dinner, and every coffeeshop boasts chalkboard drawings of pumpkins and cinnamon sticks.
Fall is a season of beauty, transformation, and reflection- best experienced listening to equally magnificent tunes. Enjoy this guide to my favourite fall albums, spanning across all of the big emotions this season may bring.
- Rubber Soul, The Beatles
-
Standout tracks: In My Life, Girl, Think For Yourself
Rubber Soul is classic rock/folk handmade for a walk through leaf-covered streets, the wind flowing through your hair.
It marked a turning point for The Beatles- their first album, made of purely original material, the beginning of their experimentation with recording technique, and the introduction of the shimmering sitar by George Harrison on Norwegian Wood.
Heavily inspired by Bob Dylan’s personal lyricism and the upbeat instrumentation borrowed from American rhythm and blues, every track is lighthearted, catchy, and a testament to the Beatles’ genius!
- High Priestess Of Soul, Nina Simone
-
Standout tracks: Take Me To The Water, Brown Eyed Handsome Man, Keeper Of The Flame
Fall is the season of jazz, and High Priestess Of Soul is the powerful, eclectic album that embodies exactly why. Nina Simone’s more popular albums tend to take our attention off of this masterpiece.
Here, Simone defies genre, moving gracefully from track to track and using her forever iconic voice to make our souls ache. She provides rich, warm arrangements that feel like a hug during a cold evening.
Her gospel tracks stand out beautifully, particularly her original piece “Take Me To The Water.” If anything, listen to “ Keeper Of The Flame” while drinking a warm cup of coffee or tea!
- Either/Or, Elliott Smith
-
Standout tracks: Alameda, Ballad Of Big Nothing, Between The Bars
While Elliott Smith’s entire discography is a masterpiece, this is the perfect pick for a rainy fall evening. The title is inspired by Soren Kierkegaard’s “Either/Or,” a book on the tension between the pleasures and aesthetics of life and one’s responsibility/ethics.
In an incredibly unique and introspective album that walks the line between lo-fi, folk, and classic rock, Smith’s harmonies and intricate fingerpicking shine through beautifully. Smith somehow manages to communicate deep emotions throughout, allowing the listener to immerse themselves in his world and reflect on their own lives at the same time.
- Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues
-
Standout tracks: Montezuma, Sima Sala Bim, Lorelai
Famous for their melodies and unbounded harmonization, Fleet Foxes created the perfect album for fall in this stormy, folksy, sometimes psychedelic work of art. Helplessness Blues is for dancing around your kitchen while baking, letting the music surround you and tell you its story!
Essentially a breakup album, it was written at the end of frontman Robin Pecknold’s five-year relationship. Not only the lyrics, but also his tone of voice carries complex emotion. This album is about loss, submitting to the passage of time, but enjoying yourself while you’re here.
- Bridge Over Troubled Water, Simon and Garfunkel
-
Standout tracks: The Only Living Boy In New York, The Boxer, Bridge Over Troubled Water
Bridge Over Troubled Water is a classic for a reason! It feels timeless, emotional, and perfectly suited for the changing seasons.
Simon and Garfunkel’s final studio album blessed the world with tracks such as “The Only Living Boy In New York,” encapsulating the loneliness of a big city, well suited for a late afternoon when the sun is disappearing earlier than you’d like.
The title track was written during a period of heavy political and social unrest in the United States, including the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement. Its lyrics soothed and inspired America, becoming the iconic ballad it is today.
I recommend this album for long fall drives, where you can sing along as loud as you’d like.
There’s something about fall that makes music feel a little more personal, that summons emotions we’ve kept stored away for the summer. These albums all capture a different part of that feeling: the reflection of Either/Or, the energy of Rubber Soul, the warmth and power of Nina Simone, the bittersweetness of Helplessness Blues, and the nostalgia of Bridge Over Troubled Water.
I hope you enjoy the albums I’ve picked and that you have the cozy, calm fall you deserve!