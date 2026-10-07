5 Albums That Sound Like Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Edited by: Panya Lakhani

October has arrived, and the leaves are finally changing colour. Finally, you can wear that new woolly sweater and scarf! The air is crisp, the sun is setting before dinner, and every coffeeshop boasts chalkboard drawings of pumpkins and cinnamon sticks.

Fall is a season of beauty, transformation, and reflection- best experienced listening to equally magnificent tunes. Enjoy this guide to my favourite fall albums, spanning across all of the big emotions this season may bring.

Rubber Soul, The Beatles

Standout tracks: In My Life, Girl, Think For Yourself Rubber Soul is classic rock/folk handmade for a walk through leaf-covered streets, the wind flowing through your hair. It marked a turning point for The Beatles- their first album, made of purely original material, the beginning of their experimentation with recording technique, and the introduction of the shimmering sitar by George Harrison on Norwegian Wood. Heavily inspired by Bob Dylan’s personal lyricism and the upbeat instrumentation borrowed from American rhythm and blues, every track is lighthearted, catchy, and a testament to the Beatles’ genius! Photo by Natalie Cardona from Unsplash

High Priestess Of Soul, Nina Simone

Standout tracks: Take Me To The Water, Brown Eyed Handsome Man, Keeper Of The Flame Fall is the season of jazz, and High Priestess Of Soul is the powerful, eclectic album that embodies exactly why. Nina Simone’s more popular albums tend to take our attention off of this masterpiece. Here, Simone defies genre, moving gracefully from track to track and using her forever iconic voice to make our souls ache. She provides rich, warm arrangements that feel like a hug during a cold evening. Her gospel tracks stand out beautifully, particularly her original piece “Take Me To The Water.” If anything, listen to “ Keeper Of The Flame” while drinking a warm cup of coffee or tea!

Either/Or, Elliott Smith

Standout tracks: Alameda, Ballad Of Big Nothing, Between The Bars While Elliott Smith’s entire discography is a masterpiece, this is the perfect pick for a rainy fall evening. The title is inspired by Soren Kierkegaard’s “Either/Or,” a book on the tension between the pleasures and aesthetics of life and one’s responsibility/ethics. In an incredibly unique and introspective album that walks the line between lo-fi, folk, and classic rock, Smith’s harmonies and intricate fingerpicking shine through beautifully. Smith somehow manages to communicate deep emotions throughout, allowing the listener to immerse themselves in his world and reflect on their own lives at the same time.

Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues

Standout tracks: Montezuma, Sima Sala Bim, Lorelai Famous for their melodies and unbounded harmonization, Fleet Foxes created the perfect album for fall in this stormy, folksy, sometimes psychedelic work of art. Helplessness Blues is for dancing around your kitchen while baking, letting the music surround you and tell you its story! Essentially a breakup album, it was written at the end of frontman Robin Pecknold’s five-year relationship. Not only the lyrics, but also his tone of voice carries complex emotion. This album is about loss, submitting to the passage of time, but enjoying yourself while you’re here. Photo by blocks from Unsplash

Bridge Over Troubled Water, Simon and Garfunkel